MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York,USA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mibro today announced its

For those looking to support a runner's goals, Mibro AeroPace stands out as a thoughtful choice. Designed for runners of all levels, its lightweight design and AI-powered Mibro Coach provide personalized training plans, daily workout guidance, post-run analysis, and adaptive coaching to help users progress toward their goals. During the campaign, AeroPace is available for $129.99, down from $199.99.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Mibro GS Explorer S is built to handle more demanding environments. With 10ATM water resistance and a durable design, it is well suited for hiking, camping, surface-level water activities, and outdoor exploration. The watch is available at a Black Friday price of $139.99, reduced from $199.99.

Meanwhile, the Mibro GS Pro2 is designed for users who enjoy a variety of sports and fitness activities. Featuring dedicated support for padel alongside multiple sports modes and daily health tracking features, it is suitable for court sports, gym workouts, and active everyday lifestyles. During the promotion, the GS Pro2 is available for $89.99, down from $139.99.

Beyond smartwatches, Mibro's Black Friday event also covers earphones and kids' smartwatches, offering additional gift options for different age groups and interests, whether for personal use or family gifting.

To make holiday shopping even more rewarding, Mibro is offering 10% off when purchasing any two watches, including kids' smartwatches. Shoppers can also purchase a watch together with selected accessories and save 40%–60% on the accessories.

Guided by its philosophy of“Live Smart, Go Active,” Mibro continues to make smart technology a practical companion for sports and everyday life. This Black Friday, consumers can explore the brand's latest offers and find the right wearable gift for themselves or their loved ones.

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