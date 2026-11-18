MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Addis Ababa facility could supply premix for flour consumed by up to 200 million people; Sanku currently reaches 87 million across Eastern Africa.

- said Felix Brooks-church, co-founder and CEO of Sanku ABABA, ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sanku, a nonprofit social enterprise working to end hidden hunger, will officially open its nutrient premix factory in Addis Ababa on Dec. 7. Senior Ethiopian officials, Sanku leaders, partners and millers are expected to attend.The factory, which began production in October, will manufacture vitamin and mineral blends added to staple flour. With annual capacity of up to 3,000 tonnes (metric tons) it could supply enough premix for flour consumed by up to 200 million people. That figure reflects potential supply capacity, not people currently reached.The opening builds on Sanku's 2024 launch of Eastern Africa's first dedicated premix factory in Tanzania, funded by an unrestricted gift from MacKenzie Scott. Local production there reduced sourcing costs and cut delivery times from months to weeks. Across Eastern Africa, Sanku's estimated reach has grown from 7 million people in 2023 to 87 million today.“Food fortification has been standard practice in many high-income countries for decades, and it's encouraging to see Ethiopia and other countries across Africa making it a national priority,” said Felix Brooks-church, co-founder and CEO of Sanku.“But passing a law doesn't mean fortified flour automatically reaches families. Millers need reliable supplies of nutrients, the right equipment, and support to maintain quality. That's why we work alongside millers and governments to turn fortification policies into everyday practice through our social enterprise model. By producing premix locally in Ethiopia, we're reducing dependence on imports, making fortification more affordable for millers, and building a stronger local supply chain.”“This is premix made in East Africa, by East Africans, for East African millers, to nourish East African families.”Supporting Ethiopia's national fortification ambitionsEthiopia approved mandatory fortification policies for wheat flour and edible oil in 2022 and aims for 60 percent of wheat-flour processors to fortify products by 2030. Historically, imported premix exposed millers to shipping delays, foreign-exchange constraints and changing prices. Local production will allow millers to pay in Ethiopian birr, order smaller quantities and receive supplies in days.Located in the Kilinto Special Economic Zone, the approximately US$4 million factory includes manufacturing facilities, warehousing and a dedicated quality-control laboratory on a 6,900-square-meter site. Once fully operational, it is expected to create approximately 50 direct and 200 indirect jobs.“Local production of premix will reduce Ethiopia's dependence on imports for essential nutritional inputs. The factory brings jobs and skills, keeps the value chain within our economy, and helps our millers deliver fortified flour to families. It is the kind of investment that supports Ethiopia's nutrition initiatives.” - HE Demeke Mekonnen, Former Deputy Prime Minister & Board Chair of the Yadam FoundationExpanding fortification through local partnershipsSanku works with more than 400 partner millers in Ethiopia, where it estimates its network reaches approximately 13.4 million people. Its patented Dosifier technology automatically adds essential nutrients during flour production. Alongside dosing equipment, Sanku provides premix, training, field support and quality assurance to mills of different sizes.Sanku's market-based model generates revenue through sales of premix and flour bags, helping cover ongoing fortification costs. Commercial revenue covered approximately one-third of operating costs in 2026, while philanthropic support funds expansion and innovation. Sanku aims to reach 100 million people by 2028 and ultimately expand to ten countries, reaching one billion people annually.Media OpportunityJournalists are invited to attend the Dec. 7 opening, with factory tours and interviews available. For attendance or interview requests, contact Stephanie Sanstead at....Photos: Sanku Factory and Media ImagesAbout Sanku: Sanku is a nonprofit social enterprise working to end hidden hunger through essential vitamins and minerals added to the staple flour families eat daily. Working with millers and governments, it builds the technology, manufacturing capacity, supply chains and quality systems to make fortification reliable at scale. Sanku estimates its network of 1,974 partner mills and 1,809 Dosifiers reaches 87 million people. Sanku operates through Project Healthy Children Inc., a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at sanku.

Stephanie Sanstead

Communicadence

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Sanku to Open Nutrient Premix Factory on Dec. 7, Bringing Local Manufacturing to Ethiopia News Provided By Communicadence November 18, 2026, 04:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations



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