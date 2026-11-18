MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police have identified and named 28 Pakistani handlers allegedly involved in sending consignments of weapons, narcotics and explosives across the international border using drones.

Their details are being compiled and will be shared with central security agencies, officials said.

Meanwhile, police have begun identifying land belonging to local accomplices, with plans to seize properties found to have been used to facilitate smuggling operations.

Police officials said that their teams have intensified the crackdown on cross-border drone smuggling, naming 28 Pakistani handlers allegedly involved in dropping consignments of weapons, drugs and explosives into Indian territory. Their records are being compiled for sharing with central security agencies. The police have also initiated the process of identifying land owned by individuals suspected of assisting the smugglers. Preparations are underway to bring land used for drone landings under government control, subject to the applicable legal provisions.

According to police, Pakistani handlers have established networks along the international border and are using local accomplices to facilitate drone-based smuggling. The consignments are dropped in agricultural fields, from where local operatives retrieve them.

Earlier, investigations into such incidents largely focused on the individuals directly involved in collecting or transporting the consignments. However, following three separate drone-drop incidents reported on the night of October 12, police have widened their probe to examine the role of landowners and whether they informed the authorities about suspicious drone activity.

Police are also investigating whether owners of agricultural fields knowingly facilitated the operations. If their involvement is established, action will be initiated against them, including the seizure of land used for smuggling activity.

Police have identified the following Pakistani handlers allegedly involved in drone-based smuggling across the international border: Rawla police station area, Sri Ganganagar: Shah Chacha (from Lahore), Umar Chacha, Ganja, Ahmadin Chacha, Ali Maroof (alias Dogar and Lambardar), and Bakshi (from Pakistan).

Officials further said that drone-based smuggling cases have been increasing along Rajasthan's border areas. Previously, investigations largely concentrated on the smugglers apprehended while receiving or transporting consignments, while the handlers operating from across the border often remained unidentified. This allowed cross-border networks to continue expanding.

Police have now reopened and reviewed earlier case files to identify individuals who allegedly assisted arrested smugglers. Those suspected of providing shelter, logistical support or other assistance are being named as accused in the relevant cases. The investigation will also establish whether local residents knowingly facilitated the landing and collection of drone-dropped consignments.

"We have named the Pakistani handlers involved in the drone-dropping cases. We are also investigating whether the landowners are complicit. If such collusion is established, the land in question will be declared 'Rakbaraj (subject to state seizure/control)'," said Omprakash, Inspector General of Police, Bikaner Range.