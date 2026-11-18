(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The AI chipmaker reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter, a 103% jump from a year earlier, while earnings came in at $2.68 per share, beating analyst estimates.

Claude-maker Anthropic's initial public offering is now expected to be valued above $1.5 trillion as it reportedly plans to raise its IPO price after stronger-than-expected investor demand. A slew of earnings reports from companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Lowe's Companies and Bullish are expected on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures traded higher overnight late Tuesday as Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) stronger-than-expected sales forecast and record quarterly revenue revived the AI trade after the recent slump. For Wednesday, markets will be watching Anthropic's much-anticipated pricing and public listing. As of 10:19 p.m. EST, Dow futures climbed 0.06%, while the S & P 500 futures gained 0.25% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.51%. On Tuesday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the decline, shedding nearly 850 points to end the session 1.64% lower. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.74% at close, while the S & P 500 fell 1.03%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.64% 50,759.42 S & P 500 -1.03% 7,340.53 Nasdaq Composite -0.74% 24,328.38

Key US Market Drivers

Nvidia reported its third-quarter (Q3) results after market hours on Tuesday, injecting some optimism back into the AI trade following its strong print despite the recent resignation of CEO Jensen Huang.

The AI chipmaker reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter, a 103% jump from a year earlier, topping analyst projections. Earnings came in at $2.68 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.47.

On the earnings call, Nvidia's chairman Harvey Jones declined to comment regarding Huang's exit and emphasized on the fact that the board will not reinstate him as CEO.

Dan Ives, Partner and Senior Managing Director Yorkville Ives, said in a post on X,“Huge guide of 75% growth by Colette and Nvidia a huge number into next year. Speaks to the demand and backlog confidence in AI GPU chips. Huge for Nvidia, tech sector, and market given the Jensen black cloud situation ongoing. Nvidia is the one chip in the world fueling AI.”

Meanwhile, Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO at Gerber Kawasaki, reiterated his confidence in interim CEO Colette Kress' abilities, saying in a post on X,“I'm good with Colette. She is clearly competent and strong. I feel that Nvidia is in a good spot and over time the right leadership will emerge. She feels very Tim Cook like. Which I like. I've had enough of the flashy CEO. A new chapter for Nvidia has begun.”

Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3% for the fourth quarter, above Wall Street's estimates, even as the company assumed zero data center compute revenue from China in its forecasts. Kress also raised Nvidia's FY28 outlook, forecasting revenue growth of 75%, up from the initially guided 70%.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Claude-maker Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering, with its valuation expected to be above $1.5 trillion as it reportedly plans to raise its IPO price after stronger-than-expected investor demand. The company is now touted to be pricing over $80 per share, above the initial range of $70 to $78 per share.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said in a post on X that he expects Wednesday to bring“a very successful Anthropic deal.”

Gerber also heralded a strong week for markets in a separate X post, saying,“Three big positive catalysts this week to consider. Nvidia crushes earnings and we move on from the Jensen saga. Anthropic IPO is a huge! And third, GTA6 drops. All good. $ANT $NVDA $TTWO.”

Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, tensions are escalating once again. U.S. hit an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, a military official said, claiming that it was in response to the Middle Eastern country's aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets.

Iran hiked its threats against U.S. forces and commercial shipping as a third American aircraft carrier arrived in the Gulf. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy cautioned shipping companies against using the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was fully closed and a“minefield of fire,” even as Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akrami-Nia, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, said the critical waterways would not reopen until“the enemy accepts Iran's conditions.”

Brett Erickson, Managing Principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors noted in a post on X,“It is highly likely that Iran is striking between 3-5 vessels per day at this point, with between 2-3 of these vessels experiencing catastrophic damage. Played out until the end of this year, that amounts to between 132-220 vessels being hit by Iran, and 88-132 of these experiencing catastrophic damage. For some odd reason, that just feels... unsustainable..”

Oil prices have declined despite the rising tensions. Brent crude futures were trading at $92.85 a barrel, down about 0.31%, while WTI crude futures traded 0.90% lower at $85.24 per barrel.

Precious metals, on the other hand, slipped to fresh 52-week lows as the U.S. dollar touched a new 20-month high. Spot gold was trading at $3,790.41 at the time of writing, while spot silver was down to $46 an ounce.

Markets will also be watching for minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting for further cues on the economy.

A slew of more earnings results, from companies such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) and Bullish (BLSH) are expected on Wednesday.

Trending Tickers To Watch

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Shares of the chipmaker edged more than 1% higher overnight following its strong Q3 results.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS): The company's shares plunged more than 10% in the overnight session, reversing a day of phenomenal gains on the heels of positive topline results for Phase 3 Regal trial of its cancer vaccine galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Nike Inc. (NKE): The sports apparel maker was on the retail radar after its shares fell over 6% at close and continued to decline overnight after analysts flagged execution risks and retail investors questioned the company's growth ambitions.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Shares rose in extended trading hours, riding optimism from Nvidia's results.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged higher in the overnight session.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 5.091%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.441%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.28% amid 'bullish' sentiment.

Asian markets opened mixed on Wednesday, with South Korea's KOSPI trading in the green at the time of writing, while Japan's Nikkei 225, China's SSE Composite and Australian stocks all traded lower.

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