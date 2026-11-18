A Bengaluru family was left worried after their rescue dog, Xena, ran away on Saturday night after getting frightened by stray dogs. The incident happened amid heavy rain and busy traffic, making the search even more stressful.

Her owner, Vin Palat, and her family spent hours looking for the dog around Indiranagar but were unable to locate her. Xena, who is reportedly wary of strangers, had disappeared, leaving the family anxious about her safety.

The search continued into the next morning, when a social media post about a possible sighting near Indiranagar Metro Station gave the family a fresh lead.

Blinkit delivery partner took the dog home and cared for her

The family eventually approached a watchman, who told them that a Blinkit delivery partner had found a dog and directed people searching for their missing pet to the company's office near CMH Road.

At the office, the family received help from several delivery partners, who helped them contact the person who had rescued Xena. They learnt that the delivery agent, identified as Sagar Sagu, had taken the frightened dog to his home and looked after her throughout the night.

Sagar brought Xena back the following morning, ensuring she was reunited with her family. His thoughtful act turned what had been a distressing night into a moment of immense relief for the pet owners.

Delivery agent refuses reward, internet applauds his kindness

What made the reunion even more special was Sagar's response when the family tried to thank him. He reportedly declined both a reward and a small gesture of appreciation, saying through his actions that he had simply helped because he could.

Vin shared the experience in a LinkedIn post, thanking Sagar and the Blinkit employees who helped bring Xena home. She described the incident as a reminder that kindness continues to exist even when the world often feels full of negativity.

The story has since drawn attention online, with many appreciating the delivery partner for taking responsibility for a vulnerable animal and caring for her until her family could be found.

Sometimes, a small act of compassion can make an enormous difference - and Sagar's gesture did exactly that for Xena and her family.