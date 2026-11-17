MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Government vehicle approval records list both 'T2' and 'JETOUR 20', indicating that the SUV sold in other global markets as the JETOUR T2 is expected to carry the JETOUR 20 name in Australia. A camouflaged SUV recently spotted on Sydney streets had the T2's distinctive boxy proportions and flat roofline. JETOUR is understood to be planning its first Australian media preview in Sydney in the coming weeks. The event will introduce the brand and its vehicles to local media and outline its plans for the Australian market.







JETOUR 's Camouflaged SUV is spotted in Sydney

Based on the spy shots released so far, the most noticeable difference between the camouflaged vehicle and the T2 currently sold in global markets is the front grille. On the global version, a prominent“JETOUR” wordmark sits between the two headlamp units. In the same position on the camouflaged vehicle spotted in Sydney, vertically arranged black horizontal bars can be seen, while the original model's lettering is absent from the images. The exterior of the Australian production version remains to be confirmed when the vehicle makes its official debut.

According to Australian vehicle approval documents, the JETOUR 20 has been submitted with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. Whether this version will be among the first models introduced when the JETOUR 20 arrives in Australia, as well as the battery capacity and all-electric driving range of the local-market version, has yet to be announced by JETOUR.

In South Africa, another right-hand-drive market, JETOUR launched the T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid in April 2026. The South African version features a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and an 18.4 kWh battery, delivering an all-electric driving range of 90 kilometres under the NEDC test cycle. According to figures released by JETOUR South Africa, monthly sales of the T2 range in the country exceeded 1,000 units for the first time that same month. In May, the T2 was named the“2026 South African Car of the Year” in the awards organised by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists, and took first place in the Mild Adventure category. As of today, cumulative global sales of the JETOUR T2 series have exceeded 610,000 units, making it the fastest boxy SUV worldwide to reach the 500,000-unit sales milestone. In 2025, the JETOUR T2 also ranked first in the boxy SUV segment in nine countries, including the UAE, Qatar and Egypt.

It is understood that at the upcoming media preview event, JETOUR will introduce its“Travel+” brand positioning, product design philosophy, and development plans for the local market, including the initial rollout of models, to Australian media for the first time. The JETOUR 20, previously spotted on the streets of Sydney in camouflage, is also expected to appear at the event with its full exterior on display, making it a highlight worth following closely.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .