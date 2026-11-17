MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Florida, USA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, the 2026 holiday season is bringing renewed attention to home baking, from freshly baked breads and festive desserts to homemade family treats. To support home bakers preparing for the busy holiday cooking season, ZACME is spotlighting its range of professional-grade stand mixers, designed to combine powerful performance, large-capacity mixing, and convenient operation. Featuring models such as the ZACME 7QT, 8.4QT, and 8.5QT Stand Mixers, the brand aims to make preparing dough, whipping ingredients, and creating holiday recipes easier for households and baking.









ZACME 8.4QT Stand Mixer

From Lab to World

ZACME established an internal culinary research and development laboratory in 2019, employing 12 full-time R&D staff, including graduates in food engineering and pastry chefs with over ten years of industry experience. The laboratory records the time, speed, temperature and humidity for each dough kneading session and converts them into algorithms.By translating these precise data models into tangible engineering solutions, ZACME ensures that every mixer delivers optimal performance.

Based on this R&D accumulation, ZACME is committed to creating a global professional stand mixer brand, with business covering the research, manufacturing and sales of both domestic and commercial stand mixers. The products feature "quiet, stable, and powerful" performance, widely applicable to home baking, traditional Chinese pastry, private baking enterprises and small-scale commercial batch production scenarios.

Built for Convenience

Designed for robustness and convenience: The main models are equipped with DC motors and an all-metal planetary gear structure. Compared to traditional AC motors, these not only produce less noise and have a longer lifespan, but also offer more stable low-speed torque. The all-metal gears are robust and durable, preventing skipping or slippage when kneading stiff dough; the unique planetary gear trajectory ensures that the mixing head evenly covers every corner of the bowl, achieving thorough kneading without leaving residue on the bowl walls; the lift-up design facilitates accessory changes and bowl removal, with a safety lock ensuring secure operation during use.

Designed for high capacity and stability: The ZACME 8.4QT stand mixer comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl capable of handling up to 3 kilograms of wet dough; the machine weighs over 15 kilograms, coupled with non-slip suction feet, ensuring that it remains stable even when kneading high-hardness dough at high speeds. Equipped with a powerful motor, it meets the needs of preparing large quantities of dough in a single session. Its quiet performance is maintained even with prolonged use, providing a more enjoyable user experience.









ZACME 8.5QT Stand Mixer

Designed for effortless control and operation: The ZACME 270 stand mixer features 11 precise speed settings, allowing for gentle folding to high-speed whipping, with a dial that sets mixing time accurately to meet various recipe requirements. The 8.5QT stand mixer offers intelligent preset modes, including slow, normal, gentle, and fast, automatically limiting speed to prevent splashing, and supporting a 60-minute countdown and automatic shut-off, eliminating the need for supervision. It also includes a one-touch pause/resume function, allowing ingredients to be added at any time without resetting. Laboratory tests show that the buttons remain reliable after 10,000 presses. Additionally, an integrated bowl light clearly monitors dough consistency and ingredient mixing, making it easy for users of all ages to operate.

Furthermore, the ZACME stand mixer serves as an all-in-one kitchen assistant. Optional accessories include a three-in-one electric pasta maker, an electric meat grinder, and shredding/slicing/grating attachments. These accessories are compatible with the 7-quart and 8.4-quart models. This provides users with greater flexibility and more possibilities in the kitchen.

Who is suitable to use the ZACME chef machine

Private baking studios / Small restaurant owners

Serious baking enthusiasts / Bakers

Large families

Food processing environments that require commercial safety standards

Users pursuing flagship configurations

Families needing a multifunctional kitchen workstation (mincing, slicing, etc.)

New Brand, New Vitality

ZACME officially entered the market in 2018 and is a global kitchen appliance brand focused on the research, manufacturing, and sale of domestic and commercial food processors.

In 2020, ZACME fully aligned with global mainstream market access standards, obtaining multiple authoritative certifications including international CB, EU CE, China 3C, North America CSA, and Germany LFGB.

ZACME commits to investing more than 15% of its annual revenue into research and development. By the end of 2025, ZACME had accumulated over 200 patents, including 42 invention patents and 162 utility model patents, covering core technologies such as gear transmission structure optimisation, motor noise reduction technology, and dough kneading load adaptive algorithms.

By the end of 2025, the brand's products had entered 42 countries and regions worldwide. Online, it became a recognised brand on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair, and offline it entered 37 global chain supermarkets including Best Buy, MediaMarkt, and Metro, serving numerous households and individual users globally. ZACME's annual sales in overseas markets grew from several million to tens of millions.

ZACME will continue to uphold "Love in Every Meal" as its core value, aiming to enable every household and individual worldwide to effortlessly enjoy the pleasure of homemade food using more professional and intelligent methods, bringing the joy back to cooking.

CONTACT: Xiao Wanxin,...