MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will dedicate India's first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 bird flu virus to the nation in Bhopal on November 20, marking a major achievement in the country's efforts to strengthen animal disease control and protect its poultry sector.

The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), a specialised research institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), based in Bhopal.

The development is significant for India, which has witnessed repeated outbreaks of avian influenza, resulting in large-scale deaths of poultry birds and substantial economic losses to farmers and the poultry industry.

According to a statement issued by Chouhan's office on Wednesday, India has recorded more than 500 outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 avian influenza since 2006.

"The development of this indigenous vaccine will strengthen India's capacity to control bird flu, protect poultry birds and reduce the economic losses suffered by poultry farmers," the statement said.

Until now, no specific indigenous vaccine is available in the country against the H5N1 virus. The development is expected to provide an important tool for strengthening India's preparedness to deal with bird flu outbreaks.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds. The infection can spread rapidly among poultry populations, often requiring the culling of infected and exposed birds to prevent further transmission.

Outbreaks not only cause heavy losses for poultry farmers but also disrupt production and affect livelihoods associated with the poultry sector.

The development of the vaccine by an Indian research institution is expected to strengthen the country's animal health infrastructure and improve its ability to respond to future outbreaks.

India has one of the world's largest poultry sectors, which plays an important role in food security, rural livelihoods and employment generation.

The November 20 programme in Bhopal will mark the formal dedication of the indigenous vaccine to the nation and highlight the contribution of Indian scientific research towards addressing a major animal health challenge.