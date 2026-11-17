MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented exquisite Indian artworks and traditional handicrafts to leaders of Quad partner countries during his visit to the Philippines, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, centuries-old artistic traditions and the craftsmanship of its skilled artisans.

As part of the gift exchange, PM Modi presented a traditional Pichwai painting to US President Donald Trump. Originating in Nathdwara in Rajasthan, the Golden Pichwai painting is a renowned form of traditional Indian cloth art, recognised for its intricate detailing, vibrant colours and elaborate compositions.

The artwork is created on finely prepared cloth using mineral pigments, complemented by delicate gold detailing. Its compositions feature traditional motifs such as lotuses, cows, trees and ornamental borders, reflecting the exceptional skill, patience and precision of the artisans who practise this centuries-old art form.

The use of gold gives the painting a distinctive luminous finish and a regal appearance. Rooted in India's traditional artistic practices, Pichwai paintings have preserved the country's cultural heritage across generations while providing continued recognition and support to traditional artisan communities.

To Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi gifted a traditional Jaipur Blue Pottery artefact, another distinctive craft associated with Rajasthan's rich handicraft heritage.

Jaipur Blue Pottery is a unique traditional art form that stands apart from conventional pottery because it is made using a quartz-based mixture rather than ordinary clay. This specialised composition gives the finished products a smooth, delicate and slightly translucent appearance.

The craft is widely recognised for its glossy white surface, enhanced by striking cobalt-blue designs. Its decorative patterns include finely hand-painted floral motifs, birds, geometric designs and intricate ornamental borders, showcasing the artistic precision and creativity of local craftsmen.

The distinctive colours and glossy finish of Jaipur Blue Pottery are achieved through a specialised glazing and firing process that has been refined and preserved by artisans over several generations.

The traditional craft is used to create a wide range of products, including vases, plates, bowls, tiles and other decorative objects. These pieces are appreciated both for their practical use and their value as collectable works of traditional Indian art.

Jaipur Blue Pottery reflects Rajasthan's distinctive cultural and artistic identity. The craft plays an important role in preserving traditional skills, sustaining local artisan communities and supporting livelihoods, while representing the continuity of India's rich handicraft traditions.

For Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi presented a Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole, carefully placed in an elegant Sadheli box, symbolising India's enduring friendship, warmth and cultural respect towards Japan.

Woven from fine Katan silk, the stole represents the centuries-old textile-making traditions of Banaras.

The fabric features intricate motifs that reflect the precision, dedication, and exceptional craftsmanship passed down through generations of Banarasi weavers.

Its royal blue colour adds to the elegance of the stole and symbolises dignity, wisdom and harmony. The carefully crafted textile showcases the richness of India's traditional weaving practices and the artistic skills of its handloom artisans.

The gift also serves as a lasting symbol of mutual respect, goodwill and the longstanding friendship between India and Japan.