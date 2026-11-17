MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram on his 125th birth anniversary.

In his post, he described him as a visionary who proved that the power of cinema goes beyond entertainment and inspires audiences.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a black-and-white photograph of V. Shantaram dressed in a white kurta with a textured waistcoat. Alongside the picture, Jackie wrote:“Remembering V Shantaram ji on his birth anniversary, a visionary filmmaker who proved that great cinema doesn't just entertain-it inspires!”

Talking about V. Shantaram, the filmmaker was born as Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre, on November 18, 1901, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of Indian cinema. He passed died in Mumbai on October 30, 1990, aged 88.

His journey in cinema began at the Maharashtra Film Company in Kolhapur, where he initially worked in various capacities before gradually moving into acting and filmmaking.

He went on to co-found the Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and later established Rajkamal Kalamandir in Mumbai. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he reportedly produced 92 films, directed 55 and acted in 25.

His films often explored subjects such as child marriage, gender inequality, dowry, communal harmony, rehabilitation and the dignity of marginalised communities. Among his celebrated works are Sant Tukaram, Duniya Na Mane, Aadmi, Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang and Pinjara.

Many of his films also marked important technical milestones in Indian cinema. Sairandhri in 1933 is credited as India's first colour film, while Amrit Manthan, Amar Jyoti, Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani and Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje showcased his experimentation with techniques.

His 1955 classic Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, starring Sandhya and Gopi Krishna, celebrated Indian classical dance, while Do Aankhen Barah Haath in 1957 centred on a prison warden's attempt to reform six hardened prisoners.

V. Shantaram was also touted to have been instrumental in nurturing talent within the industry. Reportedly, he supported and launched the careers of many prominent names, including Lata Mangeshkar, Jeetendra, Mumtaz, Padmini Kolhapure, Govind Nihalani and Yash Chopra.

His personal life was equally connected to cinema. Shantaram was married three times first to Vimalabai, then actress Jayashree and later actress Sandhya, who was his co-star in Do Aankhen Barah Haath and featured in films including Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Navrang and Sehra. He had seven children from his first two marriages.

Shantaram was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1985 for his contribution to Indian cinema and was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1992.

–IANS

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