MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress, singer, director and choreographer Teyana Taylor has graduated from a culinary arts school with high honours, revealing that she pursued her culinary education amid a busy year juggling motherhood, red carpets, award nominations and her directorial debut.

Sharing the milestone on Instagram, Taylor said the journey taught her patience, discipline, humility and the importance of leadership, adding that she was still evolving and embracing new dreams.

“I've been blessed to wear many hats. Mommy, artist, actress, director, designer, choreographer, creative... and now CHEF! In the middle of one of the biggest, busiest, most beautiful and challenging years of my life, between cameras, red carpets, nominations, motherhood and directing my first motion picture...”

She added:“I was STILL somebody's student tryna turn my assignments in on time! But this journey wasn't about fame, applause or recognition. It was about showing up for a version of myself that still had something new to learn.”

Cooking has always been therapeutic for her, says Taylor.

“A place where the noise of the world gets quiet and I don't have to be anything for anybody. I can just BE. @escoffierschools taught me so much more than the art of cooking. It taught me art of patience, discipline, humility and the true meaning of servant leadership.”

“That no role is too small, no contribution insignificant and that leadership isn't a position of power. It's a position of PURPOSE. A great leader isn't the person who demands the most respect in the room. It's the person who makes everybody in that room feel respected. And I carried that lesson straight from the kitchen onto the set of my directorial debut.”

“Because whether you're running a kitchen or directing a movie, you're only as strong as the people standing beside you. To my chefs, instructors, the faculty, classmates, family and everyone who poured into this journey with me THANK YOU!”

“And to anyone sitting on a dream because you think it's too late, you're too busy or you've already found your calling... WHO SAID YOU COULD ONLY HAVE ONE?! Never become so accomplished that you're afraid to be a beginner again. You're allowed to reinvent yourself, discover new passions and chase something simply because it makes your soul happy.”

The actress added:“Your dreams don't have an expiration date. And your purpose doesn't have to fit inside one box. Thank you, Father God in the name of Jesus for another dream fulfilled. And baby, I'm STILL EVOLVING! OFFICIALLY AN ESCOFFIER GRADUATE WITH HIGH HONORS!!! IT'S YA GIRL CHEF TEY!”