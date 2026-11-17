MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to unveil India's first indigenous 'Inactivated H5N1' avian influenza (bird flu) vaccine for chickens on November 20, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza vaccine for chickens, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD Bhopal, aims to provide protection against 'Clade 2.3.2.1a H5N1' virus strains circulating in the country.

At present, no specific commercial vaccine is available against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a. Therefore, developing an indigenous vaccine is important for India.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting poultry.

Outbreaks can cause nearly 100 per cent mortality among infected birds, leading to major financial losses for poultry farmers due to the large-scale culling of birds and restrictions on trade.

The impact is not limited to poultry farms; it can also affect global trade, prices of poultry products, and the livelihoods of farmers. Since the first detection of the disease in India in 2006, more than 500 combined outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes have been reported in the country, according to Agriculture Ministry.

A major outbreak of bird flu could reduce India's GDP growth by up to 1.5 per cent, while more than 20 per cent of the country's poultry population could be at risk if the disease spreads without control.

The 2006 bird flu outbreak caused estimated direct and indirect losses of Rs 2,200–3,000 crore. An outbreak in Manipur also resulted in losses equivalent to 0.5 per cent of the state's GDP.

The disease is also a public health concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1,003 human cases of H5N1 avian influenza, including 479 deaths, have been reported across 25 countries, including India, since 2003.

Studies have shown that the H5N1 strain known as Clade 2.3.2.1a has been responsible for most bird flu outbreaks in chickens.

In recent times, infections caused by this strain have also been detected in different animal species, including mammals, along with three human cases.

This makes it important to control the spread of this virus to reduce financial losses for poultry farmers and prevent its transmission from chickens to other animals and humans, said the statement.

-IANS

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