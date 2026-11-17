PM Modi Showcases India's Rich Cultural Heritage to Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday after successfully concluding his two-day visit to Manila, the Philippines, during which he presented a curated selection of traditional Indian handicrafts and heritage artworks to world leaders, highlighting India's diverse artisanal legacy. During his stay in Manila, PM Modi participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting. He also visited the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila and took part in the ceremony marking the commencement of its redevelopment.

Showcasing India's rich cultural and artistic heritage on the global stage, the Prime Minister gifted exquisite regional crafts, ranging from Kashmiri silk carpets and Rajasthani Pichwai paintings to Gujarat's Rogan art and Karnataka's Bidriware, to the participating leaders. PM Modi gifted a Kashmiri Silk Carpet to the host leader, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. Admired for its luminous sheen, soft texture, intricate designs and durability, the traditional hand-knotted craft is made from fine silk and involves thousands of knots tied by skilled artisans, with some carpets taking months or even years to complete.

For the spouse of the President of the Philippines, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the Prime Minister presented a Pashmina Shawl in a Papier Mache Box, bringing together two distinctive traditional crafts of Kashmir. The Prime Minister gifted a Golden Pichwai Painting to US President Donald Trump. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was presented with a Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole in a Sadheli box, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received a Blue Pottery Artefact from Jaipur. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was gifted a Rogan Art Painting, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung was presented with a traditional handcrafted Leather Wall Hanging.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet received a Dokra Artwork Boat, while Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao was presented with an Agate Bowl from Khambhat. Meanwhile, both Myanmar and the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, were presented with a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase.