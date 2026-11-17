KSCA Starts Work on Gadag Cricket Stadium to Host Ranji Trophy Games

In a major boost to cricket infrastructure in North Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has begun construction of a cricket stadium at Narasapur on the outskirts of Gadag, with plans to develop the venue as a host for Ranji Trophy matches. Spread across 12 acres, the proposed stadium will be equipped with modern facilities. KSCA office-bearers performed the bhoomi puja for the construction work on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, former cricketer and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad said the association aims to complete the stadium within two years. He added that preparations are underway to bring Ranji Trophy matches to Gadag in the coming days. After Hubballi and Belagavi, Gadag is expected to become another venue for Ranji matches in the region, providing opportunities for cricketers from surrounding districts.

Emphasising the need to develop cricketing talent beyond Bengaluru, Prasad said the availability of grounds and opportunities in different parts of the state could help produce more players like former India cricketer Sunil Joshi. "Sunil Joshi (former Indian cricketer) and I played together. He had to come to Bengaluru from here to play. Instead of coming to Bengaluru, if grounds and opportunities are provided in different places, it will be good. We are starting academies everywhere," Prasad added. "Let us produce ten more players like Sunil Joshi," he said.

In the first phase, construction work has begun with an allocation of Rs 3 crore for developing the ground and drainage system. Another Rs 2 crore is estimated to be required for the administrative centre, pavilion and other facilities. The stadium is expected to provide training and development facilities for local cricket talent, including women cricketers, and create more opportunities for aspiring players in Gadag and neighbouring districts.