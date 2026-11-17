BE Stock Rises Overnight After Nvidia Earnings: Insiders Report $1.3M In Share Sales, Retail Sees $200 Ahead
- Chitoori sold 2,260 BE stock at an average price of $178.38 per share, amounting to a total of $403,258.80. Joshi sold 5,148 BE stock at an average price of $178.53 per share, worth a total amount of $919,576.44. Both sales were to cover tax withholding obligations by the executives.
Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) rose over 3% in the overnight session late Tuesday after Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) strong third-quarter results boosted sentiment for AI-related stocks.
However, two company insiders - Chief Operations Officer Satish Chitoori and Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi - sold shares worth a combined $1.3 million.
Insiders Sell BE Stock
According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Chitoori sold 2,260 BE shares at an average price of $178.38 per share, amounting to a total of $403,258.80.
The share sales were to cover tax withholding obligations incurred upon settlement of restricted stock units under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 28, 2025.
Meanwhile, Joshi sold 5,148 BE stock at an average price of $178.53 per share, worth a total amount of $919,576.44.
The sales were to cover tax withholding obligations incurred upon settlement of restricted stock units.
Nvidia's Impact On BE Stock
Nvidia reported its third-quarter (Q3) results after market hours on Tuesday, posting revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter, a 103% jump from a year earlier, and ahead of analyst projections. Earnings came in at $2.68 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.47.
Nvidia also said that it expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3% for the fourth quarter, while raising its FY28 revenue outlook, now expecting growth of 75%, up from the initially guided 70%.
Bloom Energy and Nvidia are closely linked through the growing demand for power infrastructure to support AI data centers. Bloom's solid-oxide fuel cells provide on-site, 800V direct-current power, aligning with the AI chipmaker's next-generation data center architectures and reducing reliance on traditional grid infrastructure and power-conversion equipment.
Bloom shares have increasingly responded to Nvidia's earnings and AI infrastructure outlook, making the two companies indirectly connected through the broader AI investment cycle.
BE Stock: Retail Stance
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing, although multiple users expressed their bullish take following Nvidia's results.
One user said,“$BE $NVDA short positions are overloaded here.... Won't be surprised to see +200 next year.” BE stock closed at $173.46 on Tuesday.
Another user said,“$BE Demand for Data Centers are strong...NVDA increasing guidance only shows we are accelerating.....demand for power is intact!”
BE stock is up about 104% so far this year.
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