Police Bust Fortified Illegal Gambling Den In Hyderabad

A joint team of the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force and Mailardevpally Police raided a heavily fortified illegal gambling den in Mailardevpally, seizing cash worth over Rs 9.3 lakh. The raid occurred in the early hours of November 16 at Plot Nos. 73 and 74, Vattepally-Guntala Shababa Pahad in Nadeem Colony.

Six individuals were caught red-handed playing cards for money, while three others escaped. Police confiscated Rs 9,30,620 in cash, along with mobile phones and cards. The premises featured barbed-wire fencing, guard dogs, and informers to evade law enforcement.

The six arrested include the main organiser, Khadeer Khan, a habitual offender with nine previous criminal cases. Three other suspects remain at large as the police continue their investigation and appeal to citizens to report illegal gambling activities.