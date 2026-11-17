RAW this week wasn't just about matches and promos. Several moments carried quieter messages that could shape storylines heading into Survivor Series. Here are five subtle hints WWE planted during the show.

Cody Rhodes opened the show intending to reveal the fourth member of Team USA, only to be interrupted by an exuberant CM Punk. Cody looked taken aback, having assumed Punk wouldn't make it to the show at all. Punk then declared himself co-captain, a move that didn't sit well with Cody given his own captaincy.

The two traded words over who should be the fourth member, though both landed on LA Knight. Choosing Knight was the right call for each of them, but the friction between Punk and Cody was plain to see. Whether it becomes a defining factor at Survivor Series remains the question.

John Cena came out, entertained the crowd, and announced Liv Morgan as the next invitee in the John Cena Classic. After the Cenation leader left the ring, Becky Lynch emerged and talked down to Morgan. By handing Morgan that invitation, WWE effectively signalled that she represents the company's future rather than Lynch. In light of that, Liv Morgan looks more than likely to leave Survivor Series still holding her world title.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch got into a verbal fight, and Lynch dropped some truth bombs. A master of her craft, Becky spoke about how Liv holds back the people around her, singling out Roxanne Perez. She pointed out that Roxanne is the only woman in Judgment Day without any gold right now.

That was enough of a hint that a face turn is due. Perez was one of the most over stars in NXT, and since arriving on the main roster she has stayed with Judgment Day. That line suggests a turn is coming, and possibly a character change for Dominik too, since Lynch singled him out as well.

For the longest time, Stephanie Vaquer was the go-to name whenever the WWE Women's World Championship came up. She brought a certain legitimacy to the title. With Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch now fighting over it, that appears to be the direction for the foreseeable future. Given that Vaquer has been away from title talk for the last few weeks, it's more than certain she is done with the world title, at least for now.

Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans go way back, having crossed paths during their NXT days. At WWE Crown Jewel, Oba showed up to help Penta and Evans defeat The Vision and become the new tag team champions. On RAW, Evans and Femi had a strange interaction backstage. As they talked, Oba seemed uninterested in what Evans had to say. That odd dynamic is worth filing away, because it could play into the equation down the line.