

A 10-Q, a more comprehensive and standardized quarterly report, is often released the same day or within a few days of the earnings report.

Semafor reported that despite Nvidia's proclamation that it had no plan to reinstate Huang as CEO, a faction of board members is pushing for his return. Nvidia reported robust Q3 results on Tuesday and raised its FY28 sales outlook.

Nvidia said Tuesday it was not considering reinstating former CEO Jensen Huang, who has expressed interest in returning, and would continue its search. However, some commentators have expressed suspicion.

In a footnote in its third-quarter CFO commentary on Tuesday, Nvidia said it will file its 10-Q report“in the coming weeks.” A 10-Q, often released the same day or within a few days of the earnings report, is the company's formal quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It includes the financial statements and disclosures required by securities rules, and is usually more detailed and standardized.

The unusual delay triggered reactions. Noted investor and Nvidia critic Michael Burry posted“exactly” in response to an X user's post about the anomaly.

The user, a lawyer according to their bio, wrote:“First, publish Jensen's numbers to reassure investors. Then, take a closer look at what's baked into those numbers? Why would a former $5 trillion company take weeks to file its 10-Q, as if it were a suspicious company that had just changed its auditor (e.g., SMCI)?”

EZ Primary Research CEO and AI critic Ed Zitron called it“odd,” while users on Stocktwits also took note.

“$NVDA no 10-Q and SEC investigation, throw in some buy backs and an ousted CEO from Taiwan who was sleeping with a Chinese spy who happens to own Megaspeed,” one of the traders eying the delayed 10-Q, posted on Stocktwits.

Meanwhile, hours after Nvidia's earnings, a new report said some board members might be open to bringing back Huang. Despite Nvidia's proclamation that it had no such plan, a faction of board members is pushing for his return, Semofor reported, citing unnamed sources.

Huang has met with a number of tech executives and spoken with at least one board member about the possibility of his return, the report added.

Huang Wants To Return, But NVDA Board Not Interested

Huang broke his silence earlier on Tuesday, saying he“would be honored” to return if the board decides it is in the“best interest” of shareholders, staff, and the U.S.

On Tuesday's analyst call, Harvey C. Jones, the newly appointed board chairman, said the board“does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” and declined questions on the matter.

Jones added that the Nvidia CEO search“will be thorough, and we want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible.”

Nvidia CFO and interim CEO Colette Kress followed up with her own statement.“The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. That is our statement and what the board has decided to do,” she said in an interview on CNBC.“We ought to think about right now growing our business... in terms of employees, customers, shareholders, and that is what we are going to focus on.”

Retail View On NVDA, Q3 Recap

NVDA was the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with the retail sentiment climbing higher in the 'extremely bullish' zone.

Nvidia's strong Q3 report, its sure stance on the CEO translation and comments about continued support for AI infrastructure players, allayed investor fears and sent key AI stock soaring.

Revenue more than doubled to $115.8 billion, beating expectations of $109.3 billion. Sales from the all-important data center segment rose 110% to $107.6 billion, also higher than targets.

Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, about 4% higher than Wall Street estimates according to The Wall Street Journal. Kress said the company was raising its forecast revenue growth for fiscal 2028 from 70% to 75%.

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