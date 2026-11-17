Allison Craven
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
PhD, Monash University, 2000 Experience
- Associate Professor, College of Arts, Society and Education, James Cook University
PhD, Monash University, 2000
MA, University of Queensland, 1993
BA(Hons), University of Queensland, 1990
CTEFLA
- –present Associate Professor, College of Arts, Society and Education, James Cook University
- 2000 Monash University, PhD English
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