Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, UNSW

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Dr. Alexander Korolev is Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations in the School of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, at the University of New South Wales, Sydney. Before joining UNSW, Alex was an Assistant Professor of Political Science in the School of Asian Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Moscow (2012-2015) and a Research Fellow in the Centre on Asia and Globalisation at the National University Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (2015-2018). He received an MA in International Relations from Nankai University, Zhou Enlai School of Government (2009), and PhD in Political Science from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (2012). He has been a visiting researcher in the Political Science Department at Brown University (2011-2012). His research interests include international relations theory and comparative politics with special reference to China and Russia; great power politics; and China-Russia-US relations in East and Southeast Asia. He is currently working on a research project which explores how small and middle powers can survive and secure their national interests amidst intensifying great power rivalry. His recent articles appeared in various peer-reviewed journals, including International Relations, Foreign Policy Analysis, International Studies Review, Journal of Strategic Studies, Studies in Comparative International Development, Pacific Affairs, Asian Security, Chinese Journal of International Politics, The China Review, and other journals. Alex speaks English, Chinese, and Russian.

–present Seniour Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, UNSW Sydney

2012 The Chinese University of Hong Kong, PhD in Political Science

2022 China-Russia Strategic Alignment in International Politics, Amsterdam University Press

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