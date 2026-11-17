MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panzhihua Municipal People's Government

PANZHIHUA, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 17th Traditional Games of Ethnic Groups of Sichuan Province, co-hosted by the Panzhihua Municipal People's Government, among others, opened in Panzhihua on November 12, having attracted more than 3,100 participants from 27 delegations. The scale of participation, range of events, and number of competitors have all reached record highs. The Games will run through November 19.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Themed "United in Heart at a Grand Gathering in the Flower City for a Shared Future of Beauty and Prosperity", this year's Games provide a platform for interactions, exchanges, and integration among all ethnic groups in Sichuan, painting a vivid picture of ethnic unity.

The Opening Ceremony featured three chapters: Splendor of the Flower City · Bathed in Sunshine Together, Flourishing Branches · United Like Pomegranate Seeds, and Where Mountains and Waters Meet · Beauty in Harmony. Three vintage trucks pulled into Panzhihua Stadium, bringing in 61 builders from different ethnic groups who had migrated to the city from across the country. The number also marked the 61st anniversary of Panzhihua's founding. Carrying props such as shovels, wheelbarrows, and large bellows, the builders appeared one after another, recreating the history of how the city was built from the ground up.

This year's Games feature both competitive events and demonstration events. The former comprises 12 sports with 102 events, including two newly added sports: dragon boat racing and shuttlecock kicking, while the latter presents 26 performances across three categories, showcasing the rich traditional sports cultures of Sichuan's ethnic groups. Over 3,100 participants are competing for delegations representing Sichuan's 21 cities and prefectures and six universities.

For the first time, the Games are being accompanied by a parallel cultural event in Yanbian County, Panzhihua: "Tianfu Feast · Flavors of the Flower City - 2026 Sichuan Cultural Event Promoting Interaction, Exchange and Integration Among Ethnic Groups Through Food". The Games coincide with the peak season for winter sunshine and wellness tourism in Panzhihua. Leveraging the sporting event as a platform, the city is stepping up efforts to develop its cultural tourism and wellness industries.

Panzhihua is the only city in China named after a flower - as the saying goes, "a city that is a flower, and a flower that is a city". Forty-four ethnic groups live in harmony here. The city is rich in mineral resources: its proven titanium reserves rank first in the world, and its vanadium reserves rank third. It is home to the world's largest production base for vanadium products and China's largest fully integrated titanium industrial base, earning it a reputation as China's "Vanadium and Titanium Capital". Blessed with warmth and sunlight, Panzhihua enjoys blooming flowers, fresh fruit, and a pleasant climate for wellness throughout the year, making it a renowned sunshine and wellness destination in China.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558