MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Dongguan manufacturer explains how it handles order minimums, product development and bulk production for fashion brands and sourcing teams.

Dongguan,Guangdong,China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZORWILD, a custom apparel manufacturer based in Humen, Dongguan, China, has outlined its approach to developing and producing clothing for fashion brands, wholesalers and international sourcing teams. The company's services include fabric sourcing, sample development, OEM and ODM production, private label finishing, quality control and export logistics support. For eligible projects, minimum order quantities generally fall between 50 and 100 pieces per style and fabric color, with the final minimum confirmed in the quotation.









The company's service overview addresses questions that buyers raise when moving from an idea to a production order: whether a design is feasible at the intended quantity, what a sample fee covers, and which specifications the factory uses to check the finished garments. ZORWILD has brought those questions together in its apparel manufacturing FAQ, which buyers can consult alongside a project quotation.









How Are Minimum Order Quantities Calculated?

For many standard garments, including custom T-shirts, custom hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, polo shirts and jerseys, ZORWILD generally starts at 50 pieces per style and fabric color. More complex pieces, such as certain windbreakers, bomber jackets and insulated outerwear, may start at 100 pieces per style and color. The number depends on the design, construction, available materials and decoration. Fabric that must be custom woven or dyed, or a specialty material such as a custom jacquard, can require substantially higher quantities.

Different sizes can generally be combined within a single style and color. Colors are counted separately. For example, an approved run of 50 black sweatshirts can be divided across several sizes. An order for 25 black and 25 white sweatshirts would fall short if the quoted minimum is 50 pieces per color. If a brand wants different artwork on the same garment and base color, ZORWILD evaluates the artwork split separately, since each print or embroidery design may need its own setup and minimum quantity.

For a collection that spans several categories, the manufacturer assesses each style against its own requirements. A brand can compare a stock fabric with a custom color or construction before committing to the order. That comparison shows which specifications the design depends on and where a different material might keep the project within the intended volume.









What Does ZORWILD Need for an Accurate Quote?

A brand can open a discussion with a style image, sketch, technical pack or reference garment. A useful inquiry also includes the planned quantity by style and color, the size range, and any required print, embroidery, garment wash, labels or packaging. For knit fabrics, composition and weight in grams per square meter help narrow down options. For a woven fabric, a name, photo or physical swatch gives the sourcing team a more specific starting point than a general description.

ZORWILD can use reference images and estimated quantities to discuss a preliminary price. A firmer quote requires details about material, construction and decoration. The approved sample can clarify remaining costs, such as an extra panel, a different zipper or a revised artwork size. Changes to fabric, quantity or construction can affect the quote. When a buyer wants tiered pricing, ZORWILD can compare feasible quantities using the same product specification so the purchasing team can see what changes with volume, rather than comparing different products.

The written quote also establishes the scope. The buyer can check which materials, decorations and packing are included, and which costs are listed separately, such as sampling, custom tooling or freight. Import charges and destination delivery should be confirmed under the agreed shipping terms. This helps teams compare proposals on the same basis and budget for the full order.









Can a Brand Start Without a Complete Tech Pack?

ZORWILD can evaluate a project from clear sketches, reference photographs or a physical garment. Its development team can help turn those inputs into decisions on fit, fabric, construction and artwork placement. For example, a buyer might provide a reference for an oversized fit and specify a different sleeve length, hem shape or fabric weight. Those changes can be recorded before the pattern is developed and checked on the first sample.

A brand with an existing pattern can submit it for review. The pattern team checks whether the file and measurements are usable for the proposed fabric and construction, and whether size grading is needed. For artwork, a vector file is helpful when dimensions must be adjusted. Clear raster files can also be evaluated. The team confirms artwork dimensions, placement and colors before proceeding, since a visual mockup alone may not specify the finished size or show how fine details will reproduce on the chosen fabric.

The company can also assess whether a supplied reference garment is useful for a particular fit, fabric or construction detail. If the original material is unavailable, the team can discuss an alternative for sample approval. A buyer using a reference should specify which features matter and provide artwork the buyer has permission to use.









Can a Brand Order a Sample Before Bulk Production?

Brands preparing for production can commission a paid development sample before placing a bulk order. The sample allows the team to assess fit, fabric feel, stitching and decoration on a physical garment. A print test, embroidery strike-off or fabric swatch can help resolve a specific decision earlier, but the complete garment is needed when fit, placement or the interaction of several finishes has to be assessed together.

Sample fees can include pattern development, materials, cutting and sewing, and separate costs for printing, embroidery, special trims, tooling or shipment. That explains why a development sample can cost more than the unit price in a bulk run, where some setup costs are shared across many garments. For qualifying bulk orders, the base garment sample fee may be credited against production, subject to the agreed quantity per style and color. Decoration setup, molds, custom trims and shipping are excluded from that credit. Any eligibility and amount should be stated in writing.

ZORWILD schedules sample development once the required files, materials and production details have been confirmed and work can begin. Payment on its own does not set the start date. Garments that combine several processes, such as a special wash and embroidery, may need additional time. Courier transit and any revision round should also be accounted for separately when the buyer plans for sample arrival.

Before a sample is dispatched, the team can confirm what is being sent, especially if the package includes fabric swatches or decoration tests as well as the garment. A brand can then review the physical materials alongside the agreed measurements and artwork dimensions. Photos and videos can help with an early check, while handfeel and fit are best assessed on the actual sample.

How Are Sample Revisions Handled?

When a sample needs changes, ZORWILD asks for feedback by garment area, with annotated photographs and measurements where applicable. A buyer who wants a shorter sleeve, for example, can identify the measurement points, show the current measurement and specify the target. The factory can then distinguish a departure from the agreed specification from a new design request.

Timing matters: if fabric has already been bought or cut, a change to the material or measurements may require new fabric, new pattern work or another sample. ZORWILD discusses the revision scope, charges if applicable, and the updated schedule before the next round proceeds. The approved physical sample and updated specifications give both sides a reference for bulk production.

How Does ZORWILD Carry the Approved Sample Into Production?

Before bulk manufacturing, the company and buyer confirm the sample version, measurement chart, materials and color, decoration placement, labels and packing instructions. For projects that depend on fabric feel, a particular shade or how the garment fits on a body, a physical sample provides evidence that photographs alone cannot supply. The parties can also agree which measurements and tolerances will be used to evaluate bulk garments.

ZORWILD's product range also includes polo shirts, woven shirts, varsity and denim jackets, trousers and activewear. Brands can discuss printing, embroidery, garment washes and private label details during development. Woven labels, special hardware or custom packaging can have separate supplier minimums, even when the garment order meets the production minimum. Agreeing on these details early helps the buyer understand which materials must be ordered and which costs need to appear on the quote.

For a multi-style private label program, the buyer can specify which details should be shared, such as a main label or packaging artwork, and which will vary by style, such as care information or label placement. Where a supplier minimum exceeds the current order, the buyer can ask how surplus components will be handled for a future run.

What Should Brands Confirm for Reorders and International Delivery?

For repeat orders, ZORWILD can refer to the original specifications and retained references when available. The team checks material availability and any requested changes before reconfirming the price and quantity. Color can vary between dye lots. If matching an earlier run is important, comparing a new swatch with the approved reference before production is more useful than relying on an old photograph or the fabric name alone.

For international orders, the company provides export logistics support. Purchasing teams can discuss freight arrangements and a target arrival date while the production schedule is being set. Sample approval, bulk completion, dispatch and arrival are separate milestones. The quotation should specify the delivery term and destination, and clarify who handles freight, customs clearance and any applicable import charges. Brands can contact ZORWILD with their technical requirements, planned quantities and destination to request a project review.

About ZORWILD

Dongguan ZORWILD Clothing Co., Ltd. is a custom apparel manufacturer in Humen, Dongguan, China. It provides OEM, ODM and private label services for fashion brands, wholesalers and sourcing teams, from fabric sourcing and sample development through bulk production, quality control, packaging and export logistics.

Its customizable range covers streetwear and casual essentials such as T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, polo shirts, woven shirts and tank tops. The company develops varsity and team jackets, bomber jackets, denim jackets, windbreakers and padded outerwear. Bottoms include jeans, trousers, joggers and shorts. Sports and performance categories include team jerseys and uniforms, activewear, yoga wear and swimwear. ZORWILD also offers dresses and underwear.

Available options include custom fits, fabrics, prints, embroidery, garment washes, branded trims, labels and packaging. Specifications and minimum order quantities are confirmed by project.

CONTACT: Tesla Luo,...; Address: 4th Floor, Building 12, Luwu West Industrial Zone, Humen Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China