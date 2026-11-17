MENAFN - Live Mint) The Cambridge Dictionary has announced 'Human' as its Word of the Year for 2026, amid a growing debate surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). In a statement published on Wednesday, Cambridge Dictionary defined human as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines."

Why did Cambridge Dictionary choose 'Human' as its Word of the Year?

Explaining the rationale behind choosing 'Human' as its Word of the Year for 2026, Cambridge Dictionary wrote, "Throughout history, the adjective human has signified people, as opposed to animals and gods (and, more recently, machines). Increasingly seen in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made, it now also denotes that something is created by or typical of people as opposed to AI."

It further said, "It's possible that this shift is simply a natural linguistic development, reflecting the ubiquity of AI, but it could be evidence of something more interesting: a turning point in our attitude towards artificial intelligence."

The dictionary added that 2026 has been“defined by global debates on what it means to be human when AI is blurring the boundaries between people and machines.”

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In its blog, Cambridge Dictionary also cited public interventions by intellectuals such as AI pioneer and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton, who said:“We're creating alien beings. I'm willing to be selfish and choose humans.”

Cambridge Dictionary's chief editor on choosing 'human'

Colin McIntosh, chief editor of Cambridge Dictionary, said, "Artificial intelligence has been a growing presence in society for years now, but this year it seemed to be everywhere. In many areas of life, this has led to a re-evaluation of what it means to be human, as a counterbalance to AI. 2026 has been all about a newfound appreciation of the human factor in what we consume (with a consequent human premium), and a new value is being placed on the human element in our lives in general: all confirmed by our analysis of the language data, internet trends, and search habits. With that background, human was the perfect choice for our Word of the Year.”

How has AI changed the way people value the human element?

The year 2026 has seen rapid technological advancements in AI across industries and sectors, transforming the way people work, create, and interact with technology. As AI-generated content becomes increasingly common, businesses and consumers have begun placing greater value on human creativity, craftsmanship, and authenticity. The growing use of terms such as 'human-made' and the emergence of trends such as 'human premium' reflect a shift towards recognising the value of human involvement in products and experiences. This changing attitude has also extended to health, lifestyle, sports and entertainment, where debates around AI's growing influence have renewed questions about human identity, creativity and connection.

| 2025 Word of the Year: Merriam-Webster adds SLOP; check its meaning Why does 'Human' reflect the story of 2026?

The choice reflects how the growing capabilities of AI have prompted people to reconsider the distinction between humans and machines. When we look back on 2026 in the years to come, it could prove to have been a pivotal moment in the story of human versus machine.

In May 2026, the University of California, San Diego, published a study that revealed empirical evidence of artificial intelligence systems passing the Turing Test. In 73% of cases, after a 15-minute text conversation, ChatGPT -4.5 was judged to be "human".

AI systems can now produce writing, art and music that can pass as human-made content. Some people are even questioning whether AI has achieved sentience, raising profound existential questions about the future of humanity.

Shortlisted words for 'Word of the Year 2026'

Four other words shortlisted alongside 'Human' were:

1. Analogue: Relating to activities, experiences or devices that do not use or involve the internet or digital technology.

2. Agent: An artificial intelligence system that can operate in a complicated way without human control and is generally used for making decisions rather than creating content.

3. Wholesome: Good for you and likely to improve your life either physically, morally, or emotionally.

4. Chic: Stylish and fashionable.