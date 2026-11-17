MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) As the joint security forces exercised maximum restraint during the ongoing encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday, police said repeated appeals to surrender did not persuade the holed up terrorist, Lateef Bhat, to surrender as he 'chose gun over life'.

Mohammad Lateef Bhat, the LeT operative, was hunted down by the joint forces in Zangalpora/Laroo village. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali said Lateef Bhat was given every chance to surrender, but he chose the gun over life.

The SSP said Lateef had taken shelter in a mosque and started firing at the joint forces at 2.45 a.m. on Wednesday.“Maximum restraint is being exercised to avoid damage to the mosque. Instead of responding to the appeals, he continues to fire at the surrounding security forces,” the SSP said.

The SSP said the operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police with proper planning and in coordination with all security forces, and the area was properly cordoned off.

“A local terrorist, whose name is Lateef Bhat, is trapped here. We made a lot of effort to appeal to him to surrender. I myself had a video call with him. I had a fairly long conversation with him. We tried a lot to convince him that life is still ahead, you are still very young, but he did not agree,” SSP Anayat Ali said.

He said that Lateef Bhat later went inside a mosque, after which announcements were made several times again, but he still refused to surrender.“Finally, at around 2:45 p.m., he opened fire on the security forces, after which a gunfight started,” he said.

The SSP said that security forces have maintained maximum restraint because the terrorist is firing from inside a mosque.

“We have maintained maximum restraint because of the mosque. We are following the SOP. We will neutralise this terrorist in time. If it takes more time, we have no problem. Time is on our side. Security forces are properly in position,” he said. He further said that forces hope that either the terrorist will come out, or he will be handled through other methods while ensuring zero or minimal damage to the mosque.

Lateef Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, had fired at and injured three CRPF personnel in the Akhran area near Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district. Through hi-tech surveillance and human intervention, the security forces traced the two terrorists in the Laroo bypass area two days back.

Umar Nisar Dar was killed in the Laroo encounter, while Lateef Bhat had managed to escape from the cordoned area. He was finally traced in the Zangalpora/Laroo area of Devsar in Kulgam.