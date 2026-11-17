MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "hypocrisy, political opportunism", and ignoring "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The trigger was HM Shah's two-day visit to Pune when he unveiled Ajit Pawar's statue on the premises of the Pune Zilla Parishad and paid him tribute.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah grew visibly emotional while recalling Pawar's administrative discipline, grassroots commitment in Baramati, and his decision to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also shared personal anecdotes during the event, which left several attendees emotional.

However, the Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece, 'Samaana', characterised HM Shah's praise as a stark contradiction to the BJP's past political conduct.

An editorial pointed out that before Ajit Pawar aligned with the ruling coalition, top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had publicly targeted him and the Pawar family over the alleged Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam and unleashed central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him. It argued that the split within the Pawar family was engineered under the threat of incarceration, describing it as a "mental, political, and emotional" assault on the late leader.

The Thackeray camp's sharpest attacks centred on the circumstances of Ajit Pawar's death earlier this year. It alleged that Ajit Pawar had been enduring severe mental distress under the BJP leadership and was contemplating a political course correction prior to his fatal plane crash.

Accusing the Union Home Ministry of deliberate inaction, the editorial highlighted that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and no transparent investigation has been initiated, despite MLA Rohit Pawar and others presenting evidence pointing to suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. It also questioned the propriety of HM Shah presiding over the tribute, arguing that a grassroots leader's legacy should have been honoured by ordinary farmers and workers rather than figures accused of undermining him.

Responding to HM Shah's assertion that "defamation cannot bring success" and his indirect swipe at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena accused the Home Minister of double standards.

Defending Thackeray's pandemic governance as globally recognised, it countered by pointing to the BJP's own record -- citing political campaigns against Congress leaders since 2014, bodies found floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh during the second Covid-19 wave, and the handling of the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Furthermore, the editorial dismissed HM Shah's claim that the Congress party is "frustrated" by electoral defeats, asserting instead that the BJP leadership is rattled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged electoral malpractice, which they credited with curbing the ruling party's momentum in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.