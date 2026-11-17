MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal has moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) preliminary inquiry against him and the state government's sanction authorising the probe. In his petition, Agrawal has questioned the manner in which the approval was granted, alleging that he was not given a proper opportunity to present his side.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on November 19. In his criminal writ petition, Agrawal has challenged the state government's decision to authorise the ACB inquiry, alleging that the approval was granted without giving him a meaningful opportunity to explain his position. He has contended that the government's request for an explanation was merely a procedural formality, rather than a genuine opportunity to be heard.

According to the petition, the sequence of events began on October 27, when Agrawal was abroad on leave. The following day, October 28, he was placed on the Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) list. On October 30, the state government granted sanction to the ACB to proceed with the inquiry.

The petition further argues that the government already had access to all relevant facts and official records concerning the Ajabgarh Resort project, but allegedly failed to consider them before granting approval for the investigation.

The petition states that the Ajabgarh Resort project involved an investment of approximately Rs 115 crore and was not approved by any individual authority. Instead, the project was recommended by a 14-member Standing Empowered Committee (SEC), chaired by the Chief Secretary, before being approved by a seven-member Board of Investment (BOI), chaired by the Chief Minister.

Agrawal's petition also points out that the same institutional approval process was followed for three other tourism projects.

Citing these circumstances, he has sought a stay on the ACB's preliminary inquiry and the state government's sanction authorising it until the final disposal of the case.

IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, and other family members are associated with Goyal Fashions Private Limited. Between 2023 and 2026, the company reportedly purchased 20 cottages at a resort in Bujhda, Udaipur, and 20 villas in Ajabgarh, Alwar. Allegations have been raised that the combined value of these properties was declared at approximately Rs 6.16 crore, whereas their actual market value was allegedly substantially higher.

Another allegation concerns the timing of government concessions granted to the company's Ajabgarh project. It is alleged that on the very day the registration of the villas in Alwar was executed, the Finance Department issued orders granting the company's project a special concession package and tax exemptions under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS).

The property transactions, investment approvals and tax concessions have become part of the wider controversy surrounding the company and the subsequent ACB proceedings.

The Rajasthan High Court is expected to examine Agrawal's challenge to the preliminary inquiry and the state government's sanction when the matter comes up for hearing on November 19.