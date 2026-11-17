Bengaluru Metro's newly opened Pink Line received an encouraging response from commuters on its first day of commercial operations, recording a total footfall of 33,409 passengers between 6 am and 8 pm on November 14. The strong opening-day response highlights the demand for improved public transport connectivity along Bannerghatta Road and adjoining areas.

Among the six operational stations, Jayadeva Hospital emerged as the busiest, attracting the highest passenger movement. According to station-wise data accessed by Deccan Herald, the station recorded a footfall of 21,642 passengers until 7 pm on Saturday. The evening rush was particularly noticeable, with 5,124 passengers using the station between 5 pm and 7 pm.

The initial passenger movement remained relatively low during the morning hours before picking up through the afternoon and evening. The Jayadeva Hospital station's importance as an interchange connecting different Metro corridors contributed to its high footfall.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also visited S.G. Palya Metro Station on the opening day and welcomed passengers by distributing pink roses.

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The official Namma Metro handle shared a post on X welcoming commuters: This morning, the Honorable Shri Krishna Byre Gowda visited the S. G. Palya Metro Station and welcomed passengers by giving them roses.

ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾನ್ಯ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಬೈರೇಗೌಡ ಎಸ್ ಜಿ ಪಾಳ್ಯ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದು ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಿಗೆ ರೋಜ್ಸ್ ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಅವರನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದರು. ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) November 14, 2026

The newly operational 7.5-km elevated stretch connects Kalena Agrahara with S.G. Palya and includes six stations: Swagath Road, Jayadeva Hospital, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Indian Institute of Management, Hulimavu and Gottigere.

Passenger movement data also indicated stronger demand towards Kalena Agrahara and RV Road, with 4,346 and 4,263 passengers respectively. Meanwhile, 1,596 passengers travelled towards Suddagunte Palya and 1,065 towards Bommasandra.

Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line is part of the larger 21.25-km corridor connecting Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru with Nagawara in the north. The remaining underground section is expected to be completed by March 2027, bringing greater connectivity across the city.

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