A United Nations-backed initiative aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of artificial intelligence has launched with support from dozens of organisations and governments, but participation from the world's largest technology firms remains limited.

The Antalya AI Pledge, unveiled on Monday by Turkey during the COP31 climate summit, encourages governments and businesses to voluntarily adopt measures that promote cleaner energy use for AI technologies. The pledge also calls for greater efficiency in digital infrastructure, improved monitoring of emissions linked to AI operations and expanded access to artificial intelligence in developing economies.

Among major technology companies, Alibaba emerged as the only large-scale tech firm to endorse the initiative at the time of its launch. The Chinese technology and e-commerce group joined a list of 90 early supporters that included governments, research institutions, private-sector entities and non-governmental organisations.

The pledge had been promoted for several weeks ahead of the climate conference on Turkey's Mediterranean coast. Despite that effort, participation from major American technology companies was absent during the launch phase.

Meta, Microsoft, Google and semiconductor giant Nvidia did not respond to requests seeking comment on the initiative. Those companies operate massive AI systems, cloud infrastructure and data-center networks that underpin much of the industry's expansion.

Amazon also chose not to comment directly on the pledge. However, the company highlighted its own environmental targets, including a goal to lower the carbon intensity of its electricity consumption by 65% by 2030 when compared with 2019 levels. It also reaffirmed its broader commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Concerns Grow Over AI's Environmental Footprint

The debate surrounding AI's energy demands has intensified as the technology rapidly expands worldwide. A report released on Monday found that the more than 400 hyperscale data centers operating across the United States generate roughly the same volume of carbon dioxide emissions as Denmark.

Government participation in the Antalya AI Pledge also remained limited. South Korea, one of the world's significant users of artificial intelligence technologies, joined the initiative. Beyond Seoul, the remaining state signatories largely consisted of smaller nations.

The United States was not among the countries backing the effort. Washington has now remained absent from UN climate negotiations for a second consecutive year following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the UN climate process. Trump has publicly supported continued fossil fuel use while championing the rapid growth of artificial intelligence development.

Meanwhile, technology companies are facing increasing scrutiny over the environmental consequences of the infrastructure required to support AI services. Large-scale data centers have become essential to training and operating advanced AI systems, but their energy requirements have prompted concerns among investors, environmental groups and local communities.

The International Telecommunication Union, the UN agency focused on information and communication technologies, said discussions with major technology firms remain ongoing. The organisation indicated that signatures would continue to be accepted until the next UN climate conference, COP32, scheduled for the end of next year.

Technology companies were highly visible participants at previous climate summits, frequently promoting commitments tied to carbon-neutral or carbon-negative operations. However, the surging demand for AI computing power and the infrastructure needed to support it has complicated those objectives.

Although major firms continue investing in renewable energy projects, some have simultaneously supported the development of new natural gas power generation to meet growing electricity demands.

Environmental advocates argue that broader participation is necessary if the pledge is to have a meaningful impact. Some campaigners maintain that voluntary measures by themselves are unlikely to deliver significant change and that stronger commitments from the largest operators of AI infrastructure will ultimately determine the effectiveness of any global effort to curb the sector's environmental impact.