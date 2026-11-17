Bajaj Auto has removed the Pulsar 180 bike from its official website. The company relaunched this bike in April 2026, but it has vanished in just six months. Low demand seems to be the main reason behind this move.

Bajaj Auto's popular 'Pulsar 180' bike shows signs of getting discontinued from the Indian market again. The company relaunched this bike in April 2026 but has now removed it from its official website. The Pulsar 180 disappeared from the site within just 6 months of its comeback. However, Bajaj Auto has not put out any official announcement about stopping the bike's production yet.

Bajaj originally stopped making the Pulsar 180 in 2022. The company brought it back in April 2026 with new features and upgrades. They priced it starting at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Everyone saw this relaunch as a direct challenge to the TVS Apache RTR 180 in the 180cc segment.

Right now, you won't find the Pulsar 180 on the company's website. But models like the Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar 220F are still available. This strongly hints that the company has decided to halt the Pulsar 180's production once again.

Bajaj has a history of pulling the plug on bikes that fail to attract enough buyers. In June this year, the company also dropped the Pulsar N125 from its product list. So, the Pulsar 180 vanishing from the website so soon after its relaunch points straight to low market demand. Still, the company has not shared any details about sales numbers or the exact reason for stopping production.

A 178.6cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine powered the Bajaj Pulsar 180. This engine pumped out 17 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 15 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Bajaj paired it with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike came loaded with features like LED lights, Bluetooth connectivity, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). It had 280mm disc brakes at the front and 230mm disc brakes at the back. The bike weighed 156 kg in total and carried a 15-litre petrol tank.

Priced at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar 180 was about ₹4,000 cheaper than its rival, the TVS Apache RTR 180. The company launched it targeting buyers who wanted a classic-style bike with a 180cc engine. But the Apache RTR 180 already held a strong grip on this segment. Bajaj has not clarified if a new model will replace the Pulsar 180 for now. Even though it is off the website, some dealerships might still have leftover stock available.