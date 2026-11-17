Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Akvan cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal is heading fast towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather department issued a red alert for Coastal Andhra

The Akvan cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and dangerously heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. It currently sits in the south and west-central Bay of Bengal, moving north-northwest. Weather officials stated it is 590 km from Chennai, 620-650 km from Machilipatnam, 620-660 km from Visakhapatnam, and 750-780 km from Gopalpur in Odisha. They expect it to become a severe cyclone by Wednesday morning and an extremely severe cyclone by Thursday evening.

Weather experts clearly state the Akvan cyclone might cross the coast on Friday afternoon between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, mainly around Kakinada. The sea will turn very rough during landfall. Officials issued warnings that the cyclone, which moved slowly at just 3 kmph over the past few hours, will show a severe impact for the next two to three days.

The wind speed will massively increase as the cyclone nears the coast. During landfall, strong winds will hit at 120 to 130 kmph, reaching a maximum of 145 kmph. Officials strongly warned coastal residents not to step out unless it is an emergency, and asked people in low-lying areas to move to safe places immediately.

Due to the Akvan cyclone, many parts of Coastal Andhra will receive moderate to extremely heavy rains. A massive downpour of over 21 cm might hit some coastal areas, especially on November 19 and 20. The weather department mentioned that not just Coastal Andhra, but many districts in Rayalaseema will also see heavy rains on November 21. Telangana will also get light rains here and there.

Officials strictly ordered fishermen not to venture into the sea until Saturday as it turns very dangerous. They must tie boats firmly with ropes and secure them on the shore. They advised farmers to take early precautions for their farm work. The government already kept 13 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams ready for rescue operations. For emergency help, people can contact toll-free numbers 112, 1070, 18004250101 or the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number 9552300009.