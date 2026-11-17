The case involving the Fujairah road crash that killed 14 people and injured 30 others is expected to be referred to court soon as investigations are nearing completion, a police official told Khaleej Times.

Investigators have completed recording statements from injured victims and eyewitnesses. Authorities are awaiting a technical report assessing the condition of the truck before the accident, along with the results of laboratory tests conducted on its driver.

The driver, who was questioned earlier by investigators, remains in hospital receiving treatment for moderate injuries. According to the latest information from hospital sources, 10 people injured in the crash, including the truck driver, remain in intensive care, with their conditions ranging from moderate to critical.

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Support for grieving families

The official said Fujairah Police are also providing support to bereaved families, including two young brothers aged seven and nine who lost their mother in the tragedy.

Efforts to prevent truck-related accidents

Following two fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles, Fujairah Police have intensified traffic enforcement, deploying additional patrols and stepping up inspections targeting truck drivers to ensure compliance with traffic laws and road safety regulations.

Police are also planning to coordinate with relevant authorities to allocate more lanes for heavy vehicles and expand road safety awareness through social media platforms and multilingual mobile phone messages.

Earlier measures included allocating dedicated lanes for trucks and regulating their movements during peak hours on certain roads.

On Tuesday, police introduced mobile phone alerts in Arabic, English and Urdu, warning motorists approaching areas experiencing congestion involving heavy vehicles and urging them to reduce speed and maintain safe distances.

Appeal to truck drivers, transport companies

Police said they are working to intensify awareness campaigns targeting truck drivers, emphasising the importance of wearing seat belts, observing speed limits, checking blind spots before changing lanes and taking regular breaks during long journeys.

Police urged truck drivers to refrain from driving when tired or drowsy and to get sufficient rest before resuming their journeys.

They also called on transport companies to ensure their drivers comply with road safety regulations and are given adequate rest before undertaking long journeys.

Road fatalities more than double

Statistics issued by the Ministry of Interior showed that nine people were killed in road accidents in Fujairah in 2025.

According to a tally of media reports, at least 21 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the emirate so far in 2026, more than double the previous year's death toll.

Last week's tragedy alone claimed more lives than the entire previous year's road death toll.

In another incident on November 10 this year, a 28-year-old Emirati man and a 16-year-old Arab boy were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a parked truck on the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan Road.

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