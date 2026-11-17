MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Washington: The highly classified internal communications network used by the U.S. National Security Agency has gone down, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

The network allows employees to communicate classified information internally, CNN cited people familiar with the matter as saying, noting that there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.

The network is used to send and receive top secret information, The New York Times reported, adding that a disruption of the network "would be a severe impediment." The agency instructed employees to stagger their arrivals at its Maryland headquarters, the report cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

The outage at the prominent intelligence agency came amid a series of major technical disruptions affecting U.S. airlines, banks and other organizations.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop due to communication failures on Friday that lasted over four hours, disrupting nearly 20,000 flights nationwide, with cancellations and delays continuing through the weekend.

On Monday, United Airlines experienced a system outage that caused operational disruptions before service was restored about an hour later.

Also on Monday, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggered widespread disruptions across the financial system