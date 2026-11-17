MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Freetown: The Government of Sierra Leone and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of the country's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The agreement followed a two-week IMF mission to Sierra Leone led by Mission Chief Jeta Menkulasi.

Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board and the completion of agreed prior actions, the reviews are expected to unlock approximately 78.2 million U.S. dollars in financing support, comprising 31.5 million dollars under the ECF and 46.7 million dollars under the RSF.

The IMF said Sierra Leone's economic reform program remained broadly on track despite global economic challenges, including elevated oil prices, inflationary pressures and increased demands on public finances and foreign exchange reserves.

The country's economic growth is projected at 4.0 percent in 2026, rising to 4.4 percent in 2027, while inflation is expected to return to single-digit levels by the end of 2027.

The mission commended the government's commitment to macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline, domestic revenue mobilization and debt sustainability. It also welcomed efforts to protect priority social spending, particularly the National School Feeding Program.

Discussions focused on strengthening public financial management, improving cash and commitment controls, managing domestic arrears and enhancing oversight of public investment.

The country's Finance Minister Karefa A.F. Kargbo described the agreement as a strong vote of confidence in the government's reform program, reaffirming the country's commitment to prudent economic management, inclusive growth and protecting vulnerable populations.