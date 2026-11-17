MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: The Crimean Bridge was targeted in an attack, with traffic restrictions expected to remain in effect until around midday Monday, Russian media said in Moscow.

Local officials said traffic on the bridge had been temporarily restricted and the measures were expected to remain in effect until around midday. Russian authorities have not disclosed the exact time of the attack or the extent of any damage.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,336 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight from Sunday to Monday over multiple regions, including the Moscow region and Tver region, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The ministry also said Russian forces continued drone strikes on Ukrainian port and railway infrastructure overnight.

The strikes hit a dry cargo ship carrying military and dual-use supplies to the port of Chornomorsk for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a locomotive transporting military supplies near the Zaporizhzhia railway station, the ministry added.