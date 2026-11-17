MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Adelaide, Nov 18, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (NASDAQ:RML ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) announced receipt of very positive gold assays for three drill holes of the 2026 drill program, HH-GG26-033C, HHGG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C. These holes were drilled at the Golden Gate North Prospect ("Golden Gate North") located in the northwestern part of the Company's Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-GoldSilver Project, Idaho, USA (Figure 1*).HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C are located in the south-central part of Golden Gate North, within the known zone of gold mineralisation (Figure 3*). As such, the northeast-southwest strike length and width of Golden Gate North are unchanged, at approximately at 500m x 200m. Notwithstanding this, the new gold intersections greatly enhance this emerging gold-tungsten deposit by adding strong continuity to the central part of the deposit with consistently higher gold grades.Detailed descriptions of HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C are provided in Appendix A.Continued review of the geological data (from the drill logs), confirms that Golden Gate North has characteristics of a Reduced Intrusive Related Gold-Tungsten deposit. The Company has maintained that Perpetua's Stibnite deposit is a valid exploration analogue for the prospects at Horse Heaven (Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge). The entirety of recent geological and assay data strengthens the Stibnite analogue.HIGHLIGHTS- Resolution has received strong gold assay results assays for drill holes HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C located at the Company's emerging Golden Gate North deposit, at its Horse Heaven Project, Idaho USA.- Gold intersections for HH-GG26-033C include:o 234.8 metres (770 ft) @ 0.62 g/t gold (Au) from 18.3m downhole, including:-- 33.3 m (109 ft) @ 1.53 g/t Au from 213.5m.- Gold intersections for HH-GG26-034C include:o 272.2 metres (893 ft) @ 0.55 g/t Au from surface downhole, including:-- 7.4 m (24 ft) @ 1.26 g/t Au from 114.0m;-- 23.1 m (75 ft) @ 1.38 g/t Au from 167.1m;-- 32.1 m (105 ft) @ 1.01 g/t Au from 215.0m.- Gold intersections for HH-GG26-035C include:o 264.9 metres (870 ft) @ 0.59 g/t Au from surface downhole, including:-- 19.4 m (64 ft) @ 0.90 g/t Au from 156.0m, including:--- 6.1 m (20 ft) @ 1.39 g/t Au from 169.3m.-- 39.0 m (128 ft) @ 1.53 g/t Au from 199.1m, including:--- 18.7 m (61 ft) @ 2.19 g/t Au from 219.5m, and--- 13.1 m (43 ft) @ 1.22 g/t Au from 245.7m.- These very significant gold intersections occur between drill holes that previously showed strong gold intercepts in HH-GG25-001C, HH-GG25-002C, and HH-GG25-003C to the north; and in HHGG25-006C, HH-GG26-031C, and HH-GG26-032C to the south (ASX Announcements 28 October 2025, 3 November 2025, 17 February 2026 and 26 October 2026 respectively).- A continuous higher-grade central zone of the gold mineralisation at Golden Gate North is formed collectively by drill holes HH-GG26-033C->035C (this announcement), HH-GG25-001C->003C, and HH-GG25-006C, and HH-GG26-031C->032C.- The Golden Gate North deposit currently has a northeast-southwest strike length of approximately 500m and has a true width of approximately 200m. It is open-ended along strike and at depth.- Drill log geological, geochemical, and assay data support Golden Gate North being a Reduced Intrusive Related deposit, the same type of deposit as Perpetua's Stibnite mine development located 12 kilometres east of Golden Gate North.- Further assay results for the remaining holes drilled at Golden Gate North are expected in due course.Summary Drill Hole Assay ResultsGold assay results reported in this announcement are from the three fanned drill holes at Golden Gate North, HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C, and HH-GG26-035C. These holes are located in the south-central part of the Golden Gate Deposit (Figure 3*). Best gold grade intercepts (Figure 2*) from these holes include:HH-GG26-033C:- 234.8 metres (770 ft) @ 0.62 g/t gold (Au) from 18.3m downhole, including:-- 33.3 m (109 ft) @ 1.53 g/t Au from 213.5m.HH-GG26-034C:- 272.2 metres (893 ft) @ 0.55 g/t Au from surface downhole, including:o 7.4 m (24 ft) @ 1.26 g/t Au from 114.0mo 23.1 m (75 ft) @ 1.38 g/t Au from 167.1mo 32.1 m (105 ft) @ 1.01 g/t Au from 215.0mHH-GG26-035C:- 264.9 metres (870 ft) @ 0.59 g/t Au from surface downhole, including:o 19.4 m (64 ft) @ 0.90 g/t Au from 156.0m, including:-- 6.1 m (20 ft) @ 1.39 g/t Au from 169.3m-- 39.0 m (128 ft) @ 1.53 g/t Au from 199.1m, including:18.7 m (61 ft) @ 2.19 g/t Au from 219.5m, and-- 13.1 m (43 ft) @ 1.22 g/t Au from 245.7mFor the complete set of gold and silver data for HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C, and HH-GG26-035C, refer to Appendix C*.All reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not necessarily represent true widths.The presence of alteration, silicification, quartz veining and visible pyrite is based on geological observations and does not indicate economic mineralisation.Drill holes HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C, and HH-GG26-035C intersected variably sheared and faulted Cretaceous granodiorite of the Idaho Batholith (Figure 2*). Core logging, conducted onsite during the program, identified pervasive alteration consists of weak to strong silicification with sericite-pyrite alteration of mafic minerals, and sericite-clay alteration of feldspars. Pyrite occurs as a replacement of primary minerals and within quartz-pyrite veins and shear seams. Vein density and pyrite content generally increase within the more intensely deformed and silicified intervals, supporting the interpretation that the Golden Gate Shear Zone provided a pathway for hydrothermal fluids.Gold mineralisation appears to be present with arsenopyrite and pyrite in quartz veins and in gouge shear zones in each drill hole. Anomalous silver assays appear to be associated with base metals.Importance of ResultsContinuity of Gold Mineralisation at Golden Gate NorthDrill holes HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C were drilled north of HH-GG25-006C, HH-GG26-031C, and HH-GG26-032C; and south of HH-GG25-001C, HH-GG25-002C, and HH-GG25-003C (Figure 3). The new holes show strong continuity of gold mineralisation in the south-central part of the Golden Gate North Prospect.Previously announced drill hole results immediately north and south of HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C include:- HH-GG25-001C: 197.5m @ 1.26g/t gold from 34.0m (open ended);- HH-GG25-002C: 265.2m @ 0.60g/t gold from surface (open ended);- HH-GG25-003C: 253.0m @ 1.50g/t gold from surface (open ended);- HH-GG25-006C: 133.7m @ 0.55g/t gold from 376.5m (open ended);- HH-GG26-031C: 324 metres @ 0.49g/t Au from surface (open ended);- HH-GG26-032C: 322 metres @ 0.37g/t Au from surface (open ended).Refer to the following past ASX Announcements, 28 October 2025, 3 November 2025, 17 February 2026, and 26 October 2026 respectively, for details of these gold intersections.Drill Holes HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C and HH-GG26-035C show the same down-hole gold distribution patterns as holes HH-GG26-031C and HH-GG26-032C. The holes have a higher-grade lens at depth on the footwall side of the Golden Gate Shear Zone (Figures 2 and 4*). They also show oxide zoning with moderate gold grades on the hanging wall side of the shear nearer to the surface.Scalability at Golden Gate NorthThe gold mineralisation at Golden Gate North is currently open ended, extending over a strike length of approximately 500 metres (1,600ft) in the northeast-southwest orientation. The gold envelope has an estimated true width of approximately 200 metres (650ft). Mineralisation has been intersected vertical depths of approximately 300 metres (990ft) (Figures 2 and 4*).The drill hole results received to date for Golden Gate North combined with the soil geochemical gold anomaly show that Golden Gate North remains open to the northeast and southwest (Figure 5*).Confirmation of Reduced Intrusive Related Gold Deposit Exploration ModelThe results of drill holes HH-GG26-033C, HH-GG26-034C, and HH-GG26-035C are consistent with all previous drill holes at Golden Gate (including Golden Gate North and South). The data obtained through the 2025 and 2026 drill programs, including, but not limited to, geology, structure, alteration, and mineralisation (gold, tungsten, sulphides) supports the conclusion that a Reduced Intrusive Related Gold-Tungsten Deposit occurs at Golden Gate. The corollary of the proximity of Golden Gate North, Golden Gate South, and Antimony Ridge, is that they are part of a single large Reduced Intrusive Related Gold-Tungsten-Antimony System.Craig Lindsay, Resolution's CEO of US Operations, stated:"The assay results continue to strengthen the case for a major zone of gold mineralisation at the Golden Gate North deposit. Increasingly, we are seeing the characteristics of reduced intrusive related gold deposits at Golden Gate. This aligns with our long held view that the neighbouring Stibnite deposit is a valid analogue for Golden Gate North, Golden Gate South and Antimony Ridge, as related components of a single large mineralised system."Objectives of the 2026 Drill ProgramThe objective of RML's large 2026 Golden Gate Drill Program was to define the extent of tungsten and gold mineralisation at Golden Gate. The 2026 drill program comprised 42 diamond core holes for a total of 12,236m drilled (or 40,144 ft). Drilling was undertaken at both Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South (Figure 1*).All drill holes are angled. The average hole depth of the program was approximately 290m (Appendix B*).The goal of this year's broader exploration program was to advance the Golden Gate Prospect to the stage where an initial mineral resource estimate may be possible. Following receipt of the remaining drill hole assay data, an initial mineral resource model will be calculated. Subject to the completion of said analysis, a Q1 2027 release is anticipated.Pending AssaysAssays remain outstanding for 30 drill holes of the 2026 program. These holes targeted gold and tungsten mineralisation at Golden Gate North and at Golden Gate South.Resolution intends reporting tungsten assays separately as the methodology for reporting tungsten assays involves a more complicated, and lengthy, two-step assay process than gold assays. Tungsten is a difficult metal to assay accurately due to its physical properties, including, but not limited to its high density and high melting point. Multiple techniques and processes are used to obtain accurate values.Next StepsResolution is completing the processing of drill results from the 2026 program, with a further holes to be released as soon as assays are available.In parallel, permitting for the planned 2027 exploration program at both Antimony Ridge and Golden Gate are progressing rapidly, with various field studies nearing completion to feed into the Environmental Assessment process. Drilling planned for 2027, which is currently being permitted, will be focused on testing a 2,000m corridor which connects Golden Gate North and South, testing openended mineralisation to the north of Golden Gate North and additional in-fill drilling and a maiden drilling and bulk sampling program at Antimony Ridge.As both the Golden Gate Prospect and the Antimony Ridge have Fast-41 status, RML maintains ongoing cooperative dialogue with the US Government on matters of permitting and project development.Additionally, progress is being made on developing a plan to process existing tungsten stockpiles, and ongoing tungsten and antimony metallurgical test work is advancing.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (NASDAQ:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.