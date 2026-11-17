MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on global defense stocks trading for Tuesday November 17th. Defense stocks were mixed in today's trading session, but positive overall for investors long the sector.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) closed at 590.34 +5.13 (+0.88%). The stock had a day's high of 593.69.

Small Cap defense stockVisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ) recovering from recent selling pressure had big gains today closing at 0.4971 +0.1003 (+25.28%) on volume of 2,877,303. The stock had a day's high of $0.5098.

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VisionWave recently announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with EUROPOSTACHSERVICE LLC ("EPSERVICE"), a Ukrainian limited liability company engaged in the development and integration of unmanned aerial systems, and Metal Machinery Components Trading - FZCO ("MMC"), a Dubai free zone company that holds 51% of EPSERVICE, regarding the proposed acquisition by VisionWave of MMC's 51% participatory interest in the charter capital of EPSERVICE.

If completed, the proposed transaction would give VisionWave a majority equity interest in a Ukrainian company developing integrated unmanned aerial vehicles, carrier-based drone systems and related control and communications technologies. EPSERVICE's technology would remain owned by EPSERVICE and located in Ukraine, and any transfer of controlled technology to VisionWave or outside Ukraine would require authorization from the State Service of Export Control of Ukraine, which has not been sought or obtained.

ICMM: An Airborne Platform for Integrated Drone Operations

According to EPSERVICE, at the center of EPSERVICE's technology portfolio is its ICMM (Intelligent Control Module for Motherships) system, an architecture designed to enable a larger unmanned aircraft, commonly referred to as a "mothership," to carry and coordinate smaller first-person-view (FPV) drones.

EPSERVICE states that the platform combines carrier aircraft technology, onboard electronics, flight-control software, communications systems and FPV drone integration into a coordinated unmanned aerial system.

According to EPSERVICE management, its current configuration supports one carrier aircraft and one FPV drone simultaneously. EPSERVICE states that the underlying architecture was designed with scalability for additional sub-drones, subject to mission requirements and further technical validation.

EPSERVICE states that the carrier platform is designed around reusable composite aircraft construction and electric propulsion, with integrated reconnaissance and communications capabilities.

EPSERVICE has provided VisionWave with flight test video evidence and reports that the platform has undergone flight testing in Ukraine. VisionWave has not independently verified these statements and intends to conduct technical due diligence in Ukraine, including a live flight demonstration of the ICMM system, before entering into a definitive agreement.

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small cap defense stock HawkEye 360, Inc. ( href="">Nasdaq: HAW ) closed down marginally at 18.45 -0.06 (-0.32%) on volume of 2,466,397.

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) announced yesterday-Under a new $1.6 billion order, Northrop Grumman is ramping production of solid rocket motors and essential components for the U.S. Army's PAC-3(R) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) program. This award directly supports the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy and accelerates delivery of motors for this critical missile defense capability to U.S. and allied forces.

Part of the company's broader $3 billion landmark agreements announced in August, the multi-year award covers solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices essential to Lockheed Martin's production of PAC-3 MSE interceptors. The award advances Northrop Grumman's vital contributions to the Arsenal of Freedom by strengthening the nation's ability to produce and deliver the critical munitions U.S. forces need to defend the nation and support its allies. Across its munitions portfolio, Northrop Grumman is working to:

Fuel the munitions industrial base: Increasing solid rocket motor production and stabilizing demand signals with larger, longer-term commitments. Expand propulsion capacity: Adding capacity across multiple sites and suppliers to deliver more interceptors and munitions, faster. Since 2021, the company has doubled solid rocket motor capacity at its Utah facilities, nearly tripled capacity at Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) in West Virginia, and boosted capacity by 25% at its Elkton, Maryland, site. Accelerate delivery to warfighters: Surging propulsion manufacturing at the speed and scale required by warfighters and priority allies.

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RTX (NYSE: RTX ) closed the day at $198.00 +3.11 (+1.60%).

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD ) traded down, closing at 355.63 -4.06 (-1.13%) but had a day's high of 359.41.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO ) closed up at $137.49 +2.18 (+1.61%)

Ducommun, a global supplier of Engineered Products, Aftermarket and Value-Added Manufacturing Solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced it has been awarded a Silver Medallion at BAE Systems' eighth annual "Partner2Win" Supplier Symposium, recognizing its exceptional operational performance and commitment to excellence. This achievement underscores Ducommun's critical role in the supply chain, ensuring that high-quality, reliable capabilities are delivered to the warfighter on time and on mission.

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