MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA ) has just forecast a staggering $130 billion quarter without counting on a single dollar of Chinese data centre revenue, as its chair closes the door on any return for Jensen Huang.

Nvidia Chair Harvey Jones says the board doesn't intend to reinstate Huang as CEO, ending speculation about a comeback for the co-founder less than a week after his abrupt resignation.

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The boss of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations says the results should hand AI investors fresh confidence after one of the most turbulent weeks in the company's history.

Nvidia shares rose about 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after the chip giant beat on both revenue and profit in its fiscal third quarter.

Revenue came in at $115.84 billion, well ahead of the $109.10 billion analysts expected and more than double the $57 billion it made a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.68 against forecasts of $2.48.

Nvidia is guiding to around $130 billion for the current quarter, roughly 90% growth and above the $125.1 billion consensus. As in recent quarters, it isn't assuming any data centre compute revenue from China.

The results follow Monday's US Commerce Department move to stop Nvidia's chips being rented to Chinese companies at all. Huang resigned as CEO last week amid reports of an affair with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

The deVere CEO says the biggest opportunity for investors lies across the whole AI supply chain.

He warns the past week has exposed how much rides on one company.

Nigel Green also believes China hasn't disappeared from Nvidia's risk picture.

The deVere CEO says the impact reaches well beyond the stock market.

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