FxScouts Forex Awards of the Year 2026

Pepperstone wins Broker of the Year as FxScouts recognises eight brokers across its annual global awards.

- Bjorn Michels, CEOSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- --- Key Award Winners. Pepperstone: Global Forex Broker of the Year. Exness: Best Trading Conditions. XM: Best Broker for Beginners. Other winners include AvaTrade, Blackbull Markets, FxPro, FP Markets and PU Prime for their exceptional contributions.The FxScouts Annual Awards recognise brokers across the services that shape the trading experience, from trading conditions and tools to education and customer support. This year's eight categories also recognise support for beginners, mobile trading and trading innovation.Since 2011, FxScouts has helped traders compare forex brokers and understand the choices available to them. Its awards draw on its broker assessment framework, with individual categories highlighting the different strengths traders may look for when choosing a broker.Pepperstone Named Broker of the YearPepperstone received FxScouts' Global Forex Broker of the Year award for 2026. They earned their place by meeting challenges head-on and consistently delivering exceptional service to their clients.Björn Michels, CEO of FxScouts, commented:“Choosing our Broker of the Year means looking at the whole experience. Traders need competitive pricing, platforms that suit the way they trade and customer support they can depend on when something goes wrong. Pepperstone provides all of that, and that all-around exellence is what we wanted to recognise this year.”Exness received the Best Trading Conditions award for 2026, retaining its title from the previous year. The category focuses on the practical details that affect everyday trading, particularly costs and execution.Michels added:“Trading conditions have a direct impact on the trader's experience. Costs matter, but so does what happens between placing an order and having it executed. Exness remains a strong benchmark in this category, and our award recognises its continued focus on these fundamentals.”The other winners reflect the different needs of retail traders. XM won Best Broker for Beginners, AvaTrade received Best Trading Education, and BlackBull Markets took Best Trading Tools. FxPro won Best Trading App, FP Markets received Best Customer Support, and PU Prime took Best Trading Innovation.“The best improvements are the ones traders actually find useful,” Michels said.“That might mean clearer education, a better mobile experience or getting a helpful answer when you need one. Across this year's awards, we wanted to celebrate the brokers making a practical difference to their clients.”2026 was characterised by volatile markets, regulatory tightening, and rapid, AI-driven technological evolution, providing a challenging working environment for the Forex industry. However, the winners of this year's awards demonstrated that focusing on traders' needs and innovating to meet those needs are the keys to success.For more detail and the complete list of award winners, visit the FxScouts Awards page.

Malin Cammack

FxScouts Group AB

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FxScouts Announces Global Forex Broker Awards 2026 News Provided By FxScouts Group AB November 18, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.