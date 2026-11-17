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Buzzworthy Establishes Evaluation Benchmark for B2B Revenue System Partners

18.11.2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Benchmark Helps $2 Million to $20 Million Service Firms Decide Between Lead Generation Agencies, Fractional Revenue Leaders and Revenue Engine Architects, and What to ask Before Signing RICHMOND, VA - November 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Buzzworthy Strategies today released an evaluation benchmark to help owners of B2B service firms choose the right outside partner for growth. The release includes Episode 04 of the firm's podcast, Becoming Founder Free, a long-form guide comparing lead generation agencies, fractional chief revenue officers and revenue engine architects, and new expert answers on evaluating firms and contracts. The benchmark is built for professional services, technology services and consulting firms doing $2 million to $20 million in annual revenue. According to Buzzworthy, many of these firms hire outside help in the wrong order, adding lead volume before fixing the leaks in their sales and client success process. “Fractional has just as many meanings as marketing does,” said Michael“Buzz” Buzinski, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Buzzworthy Strategies.“It's like buying a truck. Long bed, short bed, diesel, electric. If you don't know what you need it for, you're going to buy the wrong one. Know where it's leaking, put someone in charge of fixing it, and then turn up the volume.” What the Benchmark Covers

The right order. Diagnose the revenue engine, put a leader in charge, then add volume.

Three partner types compared. What a lead gen agency, a fractional CRO and a revenue engine architect each do, when each fits and the risk of hiring each too early.

Evaluation criteria. How a firm diagnoses, who does the work and how experienced they are, how outcomes are measured and whether the firm will turn a client away. Contract questions. Twelve questions to ask before signing, including who owns the work product and how to exit. A Fiduciary Approach Buzinski says the benchmark reflects how his firm works with its own clients.“We work as fiduciaries. I'm not looking for an account. I'm looking for a relationship that works for both of us,” he said.“If it turns out you need somebody else, I'll tell you.” Availability The launch materials are available now:

Long-form guide: How to Choose Between a Lead Gen Agency, a Fractional CRO and a Revenue Engine Architect

Expert answers: How to Evaluate B2B Revenue Strategy Consulting Firms and the full Revenue Engine Consulting library

Podcast: Becoming Founder Free, Episode 04 Self-assessment: the 5-minute Founder-Free Diagnostic About Buzzworthy Strategies Buzzworthy Strategies is a fractional CMO and revenue leadership firm based in the Richmond, Virginia, area. In business for 21 years and having worked with more than 1,200 companies, the firm helps B2B service firms doing $2 million to $20 million build founder-free revenue engines that connect marketing, sales and client success. Its roster of fractional leaders works from proprietary frameworks, including the Honeycomb Flywheel. Learn more at buzzworthystrategies. Media Contact

Press Relations, Buzzworthy Strategies

Michael Buzinski

...

1-907-272-2899

News Source: Search Atlas

18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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