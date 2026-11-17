MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Wednesday amid weakness in metal and IT stocks following mixed global cues.

Sensex opened 155.63 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 82,376.56. Similarly, Nifty started the session 64.25 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 25,323.15.

Among sectoral indices, healthcare-related gauges outperformed. Nifty MidSmall Healthcare, Nifty 500 Healthcare, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma climbed up to 0.51 per cent.

On the other hand, the metal index led the declines as Nifty Metal declined more than 1 per cent. Meanwhile, consumer durables, FMCG, IT and chemicals indices decreased by up to 0.81 per cent.

Analysts remained cautious despite strong domestic liquidity and foreign investor inflows, while keeping an eye on global technology stocks and inflation concerns.

"After a sharp surge of above 10 per cent in Nifty so far in November, the market may experience a minor correction any time. However, the dips are likely to be bought into, since the bulls are calling the shots now," according to them.

They further noted that improving earnings momentum and strong performance from index heavyweights that together account for 27.6 per cent of the Nifty's weightage, continue to support the broader market.

The experts also highlighted the sharp reversal in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, noting that net inflows of about Rs 94,450 crore so far have helped strengthen the rupee and created a positive cycle of currency appreciation and capital inflows.

But cautioned that rising inflation and the prospect of further RBI rate hikes remain key concerns.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for a sixth straight session on Tuesday and purchased equities worth Rs 4,195 crore. Domestic institutional investors snapped a 12-session selling streak with net purchases of Rs 196 crore.

Global markets offered mixed signals as Asian stocks advanced after Nvidia issued a stronger-than-expected sales forecast.

Overnight on Tuesday, US stocks extended their technology-led decline as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings and weighed concerns around the pace of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.