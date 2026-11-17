MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Battle of Rezang La, remembering their courage and supreme sacrifice.

Taking to Instagram, he honoured the heroes who stood their ground against overwhelming odds, writing that they fought where most would surrender and etched their names in history with blood.

Farhan wrote:“They stood where most would flee. They fought where most would surrender. They etched their names in history with blood. In remembrance of the heroes of Rezang La. #RezangLaDay #MajShaitanSinghPVC #VeerAhir.”

The Battle of Rezang La was fought on 18 November 1962 during the Sino-Indian War, in the Chushul sector of Ladakh.

It was a major engagement of the Battle of Bangongluo, in which Chinese forces attacked Indian positions defended by C Company of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment, under Major Shaitan Singh. He was killed in action during the battle and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

120 Bahadur is a historical war film directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna in a Special appearance as Shugan Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties.

The film portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra which is India's highest military honour, for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.

Farhan, who is the son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, established the production company Excel Entertainment, along with Ritesh Sidhwani, in 1999.