MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Akshay Oberoi has officially wrapped up shooting for the fourth season of Prakash Jha's popular web series, Aashram. He said that every day brought something new to explore as an actor, and being part of a show with such a strong legacy has been a rewarding experience for him.

The actor, who has joined the Bobby Deol-led franchise in a significant role, shared his experience of wrapping up the shoot.

Akshay said:“Wrapping up Aashram 4 feels incredibly special. It has been a wonderful journey, and I'm taking back some beautiful memories from the sets.”

“Every day brought something new to explore as an actor, and being part of a show with such a strong legacy has been a rewarding experience. I'm grateful to the entire team for making this journey so memorable.”

Talking about his experience of working with Prakash Jha, the actor added:“Working with Prakash Jha sir was one of the biggest highlights for me. I have admired his filmmaking for years, and getting the opportunity to be directed by him was truly special.”

“He has a unique way of looking at characters and bringing out performances, and I learnt so much simply by being on his set. This is definitely an experience I will cherish.”

Aashram is a crime drama web series directed by Prakash Jha. The series stars Bobby Deol along with Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, Navdeep Tomar and Ayaan Aditya, in key roles.

Its first season was made available for streaming on the OTT platform MX Player for free from 28 August 2020. The second season of the series was released on MX Player on 11 November 2020, with the third season following in June 2022, respectively. The series has been renewed for a fourth season in 2023.