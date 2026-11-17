Azam Khan Gets Interim Bail

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Following the Allahabad High Court's decision to grant interim bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case, his wife and former Rajya Sabha MP, Tazeen Fatma, hailed the ruling as a vindication of the family's prolonged legal battle and asserted that their detractors' efforts to keep him imprisoned indefinitely will fail.

Speaking to ANI, Fatma said she had always trusted that justice would prevail despite attempts to keep the senior SP leader behind bars. "I have always had complete faith in Allah, and I also had full confidence that, one day, justice would be served. The court has granted us justice in the past as well; it was through such justice that Azam sahab previously received relief and was released from jail. However, certain forces did not want him to be out," Fatma said.

Highlighting the High Court's critical observations regarding the central probe agency's procedure, she asserted that the ruling validated the family's stand and pledged to continue fighting until complete justice is delivered. "Today, the High Court has once again delivered justice. The court itself has commented extensively on such actions, stating that the steps taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were entirely wrong. We have been struggling and fighting for a very long time. We will continue to fight for justice, and we will emerge victorious. Those among our detractors who believe they can keep Azam Khan in jail for the rest of his life are, in fact, quite mistaken," she added.

The remarks came after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), observing that the mandatory provisions governing his arrest were prima facie not strictly followed. Notably, a division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh observed that, prima facie, the mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not strictly complied with at the time of Khan's arrest. The court directed Khan's release on a personal bond along with two sureties of an equal amount. He will have to furnish the bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ghaziabad. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 10.