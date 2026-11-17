Vladimir Putin Arrives in Shenzhen for 33rd APEC Economic Leaders Meet

Shenzen [China], November 18 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, on Wednesday to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov 18-19. On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin will address the APEC CEO Summit, and on November 19, he will take part in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where he will outline Russia's priorities for trade and economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Full-scale Russia-China talks will take place, during which Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss prospects for further strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, as well as international and regional issues. A trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and the Leaders of China and the US is also scheduled. A separate meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is also envisaged. In addition, the Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with the Leaders of several other countries.

The meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin, which marks the first among the three leaders, is expected to center on decreasing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the White House said, and comes as the wars in Iran and Ukraine remain in focus. President Trump earlier said that the leaders would discuss denuclearization, which he called a "tough subject," as well as Iran and Ukraine. Meanwhile, during his stay in Shenzhen, Vladimir Putin will also visit Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, jointly established by Lomonosov Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology, and address students and faculty.

Earlier speaking at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is willing to work with all parties to forge ahead with greater confidence and resolve to jointly build an Asia-Pacific community to prosper together. Xi called on the Asia-Pacific to expand pathways to mutual benefits and win-win outcomes to prosper together. He said that efforts should be made to eliminate trade and investment barriers to foster an open Asia-Pacific economy, while promoting inclusive and balanced development to ensure both efficiency and fairness. (ANI)