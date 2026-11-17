OpenAI Unveils GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol to Reduce Business AI Costs

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): OpenAI has launched two new artificial intelligence models, GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol, with improved capabilities for professional and everyday tasks, while aiming to reduce the cost of using advanced AI tools for businesses and developers. The company said the new models can handle more complex tasks while using fewer output tokens, allowing users to complete more work within their usage limits.

The launch is aimed at making advanced AI more affordable for businesses that use these tools across different operations. GPT-6.2 Astra is designed for demanding professional work, including preparing documents, presentations and spreadsheets, writing code and carrying out scientific research. GPT-6.2 Sol, meanwhile, is intended for everyday tasks and routine work that involves multiple steps.

OpenAI said Astra performed better than its previous version on the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, which tests how well AI models handle complex, multi-step professional assignments. It scored 5.2 points higher than GPT-6 Astra while costing less than one-third as much to run. It also scored 5.5 points higher than rival model Claude Fable 5.2 at just 5 per cent of the cost, according to the company. The new Astra model also scored nine percentage points higher than GPT-6 Astra on Terminal-Bench-Science 0.1, a test that measures the ability of AI models to carry out scientific research tasks.

OpenAI said Astra can prepare more detailed and professionally formatted documents, spreadsheets and presentations, with outputs better suited to fields such as law, finance, sales and accounting. The model also offers improvements in coding, website development and 3D design. GPT-6.2 Sol, designed for regular use, also showed improved performance over its predecessor, GPT-6.1 Sol. On Cognition's FrontierCode 2.0 benchmark, it came within 0.5 points of Astra while costing about one-fifth as much, OpenAI said.

The models are available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise and Edu users through ChatGPT Work and Codex. Developers can also access them through the OpenAI API. The company has reduced GPT-6.2 Astra's API input and output token prices by 20 per cent compared with GPT-6 Astra, while cached input costs are 60 per cent lower. API pricing for GPT-6.2 Sol remains unchanged from GPT-6.1 Sol. OpenAI also said it has introduced tighter safeguards for cybersecurity-related tasks as the new models are better able to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities. (ANI)