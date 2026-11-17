Joint Team Apprehends Four Suspects Planning Robbery In Faridkot

Faridkot (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a coordinated inter-state crackdown against anti-social elements, a joint team of the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), and the Faridkot Range Police apprehended four suspects on the spot while they were in the process of committing a robbery on Tuesday. Sharing details of the operation, Inspector General of Police (IG) Faridkot Range, Nilambari Jagdale, stated that the arrests were made as part of an intensified drive to tighten the noose around criminal networks operating across the region.

"In a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), and the police from Faridkot Range and targeting anti-social elements. While tightening the noose around such individuals, four suspects-who were in the process of committing a robbery-were apprehended on the spot," IG Jagdale said. According to the senior police official, the accused had conspired to execute major crimes in the area before the joint teams intercepted them. "These four individuals were planning to carry out acts of robbery and dacoity," she added.

She said a case had been registered against the accused at Sadar Police Station in Kotkapura under relevant sections of the Arms Act. "A case has been registered against them at the Sadar Police Station, Kotkapura, invoking sections related to organised crime as well as relevant provisions of the Arms Act," Jagdale said. Giving details of the recoveries, the IG said. "These four individuals were planning to carry out acts of robbery and dacoity. Three firearms, one.32 bore and two.30 bore, along with several live rounds, have been recovered from them. Apart from this, an iron weapon which was modified has also been recovered, and one more weapon has also been recovered."

Jagdale said preliminary interrogation had revealed that the suspects were allegedly in regular contact with gangsters based abroad and were acting on their instructions. "It became clear during the preliminary interrogation that they were in contact with gangsters sitting abroad, were in continuous contact, and were working on their orders, and here they have also made some revelations about planning a target-killing incident." "All these criminals are currently on police remand and strict interrogation is ongoing, and there is a possibility of many more revelations in it," the IG said. The IG further said, "We strongly suspect that this foreign handler himself provided them pistols, but still, we are interrogating thoroughly and now establishing all its backward linkages." (ANI)