A fresh encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, November 18, as security forces launched a joint operation to track down Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat. Teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reportedly cornered the wanted terrorist during an intensified search operation in the district.

The fresh gunfight began in the early hours of Wednesday after security personnel re-established contact with suspected terrorists during searches in the area. According to reports, security forces had received intelligence inputs about Bhat's movements and were attempting to track him down after he escaped an earlier encounter.

In a significant development, a video showing security personnel appealing to Bhat to surrender during a video call has surfaced. An officer can be heard urging him to lay down his weapons, saying, "We are with you." However, Bhat reportedly refused to surrender, responding, "Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai. Mai bahut khush hu (I want to meet Allah. I am very happy)."

Watch the viral video here:

KULGAM: Senior security officials can be heard asking terrorist Lateef Bhat to surrender during the ongoing encounter.

Operation continues. Shadow X (@ShadowIND_IN2) November 18, 2026

Also Read:Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Kulgam

The latest operation comes two days after security forces killed Umar Nisar Dar, an alleged associate of Bhat, in an encounter near the Laru bypass in Kulgam. Bhat managed to escape despite reportedly sustaining bullet injuries.

Investigations into the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran village revealed that Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical assistance to Bhat for nearly six months. The attack left three CRPF personnel injured.

CCTV footage reportedly captured the movements of both men as they conducted reconnaissance at several locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, a day before the attack.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the fresh encounter through a post on X: "Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam."

The operation remains a significant development in the security forces' ongoing efforts to track down Bhat, described by officials as one of the most wanted local terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read:Congress Leader Karan Singh Slams Pakistan Over Kulgam Terror Attack