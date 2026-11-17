MENAFN - Gulf Times) As excitement builds ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced that American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo will take to the Lusail Live stage on Sunday, November 29.

His headline show promises an unforgettable night for fans attending the race, combining high energy live entertainment off the track with world class racing.

Derulo has built one of pop music's most enduring careers, with Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits including“Whatcha Say” and“Savage Love,” more than 250 million singles sold, and over 300 million followers across platforms.

He closes out a standout 2026 in Doha, following the global success of“Mi Chico (Jason Derulo x Melody x DJ Goja),” which spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's US Afrobeats chart, surpassed 368 million streams, and sparked a viral dance trend that has generated more than 2 billion views.

The track will feature on his upcoming album, The Last Dance (Part 2), scheduled for release in early 2027. Fans can look forward to a high- energy performance featuring the global hits that have kept him at the forefront of pop music for nearly two decades.

In the build up to the performance, Sunday at the Qatar Grand Prix will feature the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race and the Formula 1 Drivers' Parade, followed by the Grand Prix, the highlight of the weekend.

Fans attending the Grand Prix from November 27 to 29 can catch Derulo live with a three-day general admission ticket at Lusail Hill priced at QR600. Three-day Grandstand tickets are also available in the Main Grandstand (QR2,000), the North Grandstand (QR1,500) and the Turn 2 and Turn 16 Grandstands (QR 1,000).

University students can enjoy 20% off (from QR480) and senior citizens aged 60 and above can enjoy 25% off (from QR750), with valid ID. Access to Derulo's performance is included with all 3-days ticket types.

With Novikov at Premiere Hospitality and Lusail Hill Lounge now sold out, the F1 Experiences Champions Club remains available, offering access to the concert. Fans can secure their place by visiting lcsc.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit Jason Derulo