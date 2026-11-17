Shami Joins Rajasthan As Curran Moves To Lucknow In IPL Trade
The 36-year-old Shami, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month, joins inaugural champions Rajasthan at a reduced fee of $856,000, having originally been bought by Lucknow for $1.07 million.
Shami, who has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches, will join Rajasthan along with Indian left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth.
Curran moves to Lucknow at his existing fee of $256,829.
The trade window will close on December 9, a week before the December 16 auction in Goa.Mohammed Shami Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Sam Curran
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