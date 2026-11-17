MENAFN - Gulf Times) India pace bowler Mohammed Shami will join Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants, while England all-rounder Sam Curran will move in the opposite direction, the Indian Premier League said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Shami, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month, joins inaugural champions Rajasthan at a reduced fee of $856,000, having originally been bought by Lucknow for $1.07 million.

Shami, who has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches, will join Rajasthan along with Indian left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth.

Curran moves to Lucknow at his existing fee of $256,829.

The trade window will close on December 9, a week before the December 16 auction in Goa.

Mohammed Shami Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Sam Curran