MENAFN - Gulf Times) With the Asia Cup Rising Stars kicking off in Doha on Thursday organisers Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) are hoping to top last year's huge turnout and social media buzz.

Mohammed al-Meer, the Tournament Director, said yesterday that the QCA was hugely successful in drawing fans to the West End Cricket Stadium where Pakistan Shaheen beat Bangladesh to win the title last November in the T20 over contest.

For the current edition, which will be a 50-over tournament and run from November 19 to 29, a powerful India A side will be captained by Tilak Varma. Defending champions Pakistan Shaheen, who will have Abdul Samad as their captain, are in Group A along with the UAE, Nepal and India A. In Group B, Sri Lanka A will be joined by Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong.

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Pakistan Shaheen players train at the West End Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

“Last year was a great success. More than 37,000 spectators attended the matches at the stadium,” al-Ameer said before a trophy unveiling ceremony on Tuesday.

“We were told that almost 30mn television viewers followed the tournament we hosted last year. We also saw more than 660mn social media engagements during last year's event. We want to thank the fans who came to the stadium,” al-Meer added.

“On behalf of the Qatar Cricket Association, I welcome all teams, players, officials and commercial partners to this edition of the DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars. We are proud to host this tournament for the second consecutive year,” he said.

“This year's tournament will run from Nov 19 to 29. The matches will be played at two venues: the West End Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology stadium. It is a great opportunity for Asia's promising cricketers to show what they can do at this level,” al-Meer said.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for backing this tournament and all the people working behind the scenes,” he concluded.

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Tournament Director Mohammed al-Meer, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Cricket Association Khalid al-Suwaidi and Director of Events at Asian Cricket Council Usman Bajwa at a press conference in Doha.

Usman Bajwa, Director of Events at ACC, said:“On behalf of the ACC, I would like to thank the Qatar Cricket Association for its efforts to stage a great tournament last year. The players are the main attraction of this tournament. I would urge the players to show respect to their opponents.”

Khalid al-Suwaidi, the Chief Executive Officer of QCA, said:“We are thrilled to have the Asian teams in Doha. We are here to announce the start of the DP World Asia Cup Rising Stars. We are pleased with the trust the ACC has placed in us. Welcome to all the players and officials. We saw some exciting cricket last year. I am sure it will be the same this year as well.”

Asia Cup Rising Stars Cricket Tilak Varma